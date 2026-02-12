Augustin Hadelich Named Artistic Partner at Mahler Chamber Orchestra

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Mahler Chamber Orchestra has announced that Augustin Hadelich is appointed as Mahler Chamber Orchestra's new Artistic Partner. This partnership will include a multi-year project starting in 2027 that will be made public later this spring, as well as other individual artistic projects co-created by Augustin Hadelich and the MCO.

Augustin Hadelich, one of the most sought-after violinists in the world today, first met the Mahler Chamber Orchestra in 2025 at the Easter Festival in Salzburg. He is looking forward to the artistic partnership and says: "I am very excited to join the Mahler Chamber Orchestra as an Artistic Partner! Working with the MCO has been immensely rewarding. From our first notes together last year in Salzburg, I was impressed and inspired by their sound and musicianship. Our artistic partnership will start with a cycle of Mozart's violin concertos, and continue with several tours. It will be an inspiring collaboration!”

Since its creation in 1997, the Mahler Chamber Orchestra (MCO) continuously keeps shaping its distinct sound, independent artistic identity, and agile and democratic structure. To this day, the MCO is still governed by its musicians in collaboration with its managing office. In addition to Conductor Laureate Daniel Harding, the MCO has Artistic Partners who form a network of renowned musicians and creative leaders who shape the orchestra's sound, programming, and artistic identity through long-term, deep collaborations. Key current partners include pianists Mitsuko Uchida and Yuja Wang, and Artistic Partner for Immersive Experiences Henrik Oppermann. Augustin Hadelich's appointment happens after a first concert together at the Salzburg Easter Festival in 2025. From the very beginning, the orchestra was convinced that there was something special in the musical encounter between Augustin Hadelich and the orchestra.

“Augustin Hadelich is a profound artist and wonderfully compelling musician with whom the orchestra felt an immediate rapport. We are thrilled to be welcoming Augustin as an Artistic Partner and look forward with great excitement to our future collaborations”, says the MCO concertmaster and board member Matthew Truscott.

The orchestra is constantly on the move in search of the next musical horizon. It has, to date, performed in over 40 countries across five continents. In January 2026, the orchestra just opened the World Economic Forum in Davos, accompanied Mercedes-Benz at the World Premiere of the new S-Class in Stuttgart as well as toured in Spain with Yuja Wang. In the beginning of February, the orchestra worked in the framework of its educational program MCO Academy with concerts in Essen, Dortmund and Cologne conducted by Riccardo Minasi. Later this spring, the MCO tours extensively in the US with Yuja Wang, and joins pianist Víkingur Ólafsson at his first edition at the Lucerne Festival Pulse.

“The Mahler Chamber Orchestra is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2027 and we cannot wait to start the celebratory year with Augustin as our Artistic Partner. I'm proud that we can finally share these wonderful news, and look forward to the upcoming seasons with him as part of the MCO family”, says Liisa Ketomäki, Chief Executive Officer of the MCO.