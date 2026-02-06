CHASING CRESCENDOS Documentary Series Spotlights New World Symphony Fellows

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New World Symphony, America’s Orchestral Academy (NWS), and Great Performances are joining forces to present Chasing Crescendos, a four-episode series of short documentary-style videos spotlighting NWS Fellows and their day-to-day lives, ambitions, triumphs, and challenges.

The series premieres on February 11, 2026 with episodes released weekly on pbs.org/gperf, the PBS app, and the Great Performances Facebook and YouTube channels. For more information, visit here.

Amidst the palm trees and pool parties of sun-soaked South Beach is the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center, home of New World Symphony, where 87 Fellows live and practice together as they navigate an intense schedule of rehearsals, lessons, master classes, and weekly performances.

Each year, more than 1,000 gifted musicians audition for only 30 openings, making acceptance nearly twice as difficult as admission to Harvard or Yale. Chasing Crescendos captures the grace and passion of these young classical musicians making their way in the demanding world of classical music.

“At New World Symphony, we believe music is most powerful when audiences can connect with the people behind it,” said Clyde Scott, NWS’s Senior Vice President and Creative Director of NWS Media. “Through Chasing Crescendos, we reveal the process, personality, and lived experiences of our Fellows, spotlighting not only their extraordinary artistry on stage, but also the curiosity, vulnerability and personal growth that shape each musician’s journey. We are very grateful to Great Performances for being such a collaborative and supportive partner.”

Chasing Crescendos premieres at noon ET on February 11, 2026, with the story of violinist James Zabawa-Martinez, a New World Symphony Fellow from 2021–2023. The episode follows James’ deeply personal journey, revealing the unseen challenges behind the music and the resilience required to pursue a life in classical music.

From battling stage fright to sustaining his dedication during fluctuating finances, including periods of homelessness, the story underscores the unwavering family support and inner resolve that sustained his lifelong passion for the violin. James now performs as a member of the Rochester Philharmonic in New York.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to play the violin and share my love for the instrument with others,” said Zabawa-Martinez. “To be a part of the Chasing Crescendos series has allowed me to not only share my passion, but also to reveal the more personal side of my journey, including the mental, emotional, and artistic process that leads up to each stage performance. I’m grateful to New World Symphony for embracing this opportunity that makes it possible to connect with audiences in new and meaningful ways.”

The following week, on February 18th, bassoonist Eleni Katz, a New World Symphony Fellow from 2021-2023, takes center stage. Hailed for her virtuosity and vibrant musical spirit, Eleni has established herself as a prominent soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral player.

Her “thoughtful and expressive” approach to music making has led her to performances by the bright blue waters of Bermuda to the lights of Carnegie Hall (San Diego Union Tribune). Eleni is currently on the bassoon teaching faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music.

Eleni’s episode of Chasing Crescendos explores the bassoon’s unique sound and essential role in the orchestra, while following her indirect path to the instrument that ultimately shaped her artistic identity. Eleni’s story also highlights the influence and commonalities of yoga on playing a wind instrument, and delves into the art of reed making, revealing the discipline and skill required to shape both sound and self.

“Being a New World Symphony Fellow means nurturing not only your musical talent, but also developing a deeper understanding of yourself so you can bring your whole self to your craft,” said Katz. “Participating in Chasing Crescendos was a rewarding opportunity that allowed me to share the many layers of that journey, including glimpses into my life as a bassoonist that many rarely get to see.”

Now a violinist with the U.S. Air Force Strings, Allison Taylor was a NWS Fellow during the 2022-2023 season. At the heart of Allison’s Chasing Crescendos episode, which airs on February 25, is the responsibility of a musician to bring a composer’s music to life, serving as both collaborator and interpreter. Allison works closely with composer Valerie Coleman to translate her intention and experience into sound and shape a living work—Coleman’s Umoja—inreal time. Also showcased is Allison’s personal journey, from pre-performance prep to a transformative trip to India to study Carnatic violin.

“New World Symphony is a place where I learned and explored my voice as a violinist, through both performance and close, collaborative relationships. It was both a deeply personal and communal experience where I learned more about myself and my instrument, while sharing my love for music with others,” said Taylor. “Chasing Crescendos extends that sense of connection beyond the stage, in the same spirit that drives my music-making.”

Chasing Crescendos culminates on March 4 with NWS guest conductor Gemma New, reflecting on the unique collective experience of making music with New World Symphony. She explores the conductor’s role in building trust and laying a foundation that allows the orchestra to communicate, connect, and share emotion together, where every individual’s contribution combines to create something greater than any one person could achieve alone. Gemma serves as Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Major funding for Chasing Crescendos is provided by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Diane and Robert Moss. Great Performances Digital is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding is also provided by The Robert and Joseph Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Jody and John Arnhold, the Anderson Family Charitable Fund and the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust.