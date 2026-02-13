HADESTOWN Alum Ani DiFranco Sets 2026 'Spirit Of Love' Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, who made her Broadway debut as Persephone in Hadestown in 2024, will hit the road for her Spirit Of Love tour, an extensive run of live performances for the spring and summer of 2026. The shows begin April 22nd in Jackson, MS and wrap August 16thin Sonoma, CA.

Fans can be the first to purchase tickets beginning on Monday February 16th at 10am local time through Thursday February 19th at 10pm local time. The public on-sale date is Friday February 20th at 10am local time. Go here for details.

DiFranco is also set to be a headline performer at the celebrated New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 24th alongside Jon Batiste, Lorde, Sean Paul, Big Freedia and other luminaries. More info on the JazzFest lineup can be found here.

In addition, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June will join the Spirit Of Love tour on May 1st at the Ryman Auditorium, where DiFranco will perform for the first time in 14 years. The tour continues north, hitting Asheville, Baltimore, Providence and more before returning to the West Coast in August. Additional dates in August will be added as well. For a full list of dates, see below or go here.

Ani DiFranco Tour Dates

*with Special Guest Valerie June

April 22 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

April 24 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

April 25 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

April 26 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage

April 28 – Savannah, GA – Victory North

April 29 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre

May 1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium*

May 2 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards*

May 3 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

May 5 – Baltimore, MD – Meyerhoff*

May 6 – Lansdowne, PA – Lansdowne Theater*

May 8 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS)*

May 9 – Portland, ME – State Theater*

May 10 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre*

August 1 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

August 5 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion*

August 6 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall*

August 8 – Lyons, CO – Rocky Mountain Folks Festival (Valerie June also performing)

August 15 – Santa Cruz, CA – Civic*

August 16 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery*

About Ani DiFranco

Widely considered a feminist icon, Grammy winner Ani DiFranco was one of the first artists to create her own record label, Righteous Babe Records, in 1990. She has released 23 albums traversing folk, punk, hip-hop, soul and electronic genres and addressing a range of autobiographical, political and social issues.

Her latest music releases include Unprecedented Sh!t (2024) and the 30th anniversary edition of her seminal album Not A Pretty Girl (2025). Her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream was a New York Times Top 10 best seller in 2019, and her children’s books The Knowing and Show Up and Vote are out now.

In addition, DiFranco completed a 5-month run on Broadway as ‘Persephone’ in Hadestown in 2024. DiFranco’s history with Hadestown began in 2010 when she invited Anaïs Mitchell to release the original studio album of Hadestown on DiFranco's label, Righteous Babe Records. DiFranco originated the role of ‘Persephone’ on the album.

In 2024, DiFranco revealed that she was commissioned to write a new musical on WNYC's All of It with Alison Stewart, noting that she joined Hadestown partly to learn more about the medium.

DiFranco will release her book The Spirit of Ani on March 3. In the collaborative work, she is in conversation with cultural anthropologist Lauren Coyle Rosen discussing her creativity, spirituality, personal experiences, and evolving consciousness.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez