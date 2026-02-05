MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Tour is Coming to the Arsht Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is continuing the 2025–26 Broadway in Miami series with the anticipated Miami premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, playing a limited engagement March 17-22, 2026 in the Ziff Ballet Opera House. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. Adding a hometown connection to the production, Hialeah native and Barbara Goleman Senior High School graduate Danny Burgos stars as Santiago in the national tour.

All Broadway in Miami ticketholders have access to Arsht Plus, a series of interactive pre-performance experiences such as artist conversations, dance lessons, cooking demos, live music and family fun offered on select performances. For Moulin Rouge! The Musical Arsht Plus takes place on opening night, March 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical continues the 2025-26 Broadway in Miami season presented by Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, with generous support from presenting sponsor Bank of America.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular…Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.