Video: Grey Henson Shows Up in BIGFOOT! Costume for TODAY Visit





It's never too early to put on your trusty Sasquatch costume for an appearance on national television. That's exactly what Bigfoot! star Grey Henson did on Friday morning, donning the furry costume for a visit to TODAY, with character makeup and wig to match. He was accompanied by Bigfoot! writer Amber Ruffin to promote the new musical, now in previews off-Broadway at New York City Center.

During the visit, Ruffin shared her vision for the project, which was to provide an origin story to the age-old legend. For those tuning in, she summed up the plot of the show: "Bigfoot is the scapegoat of a crooked mayor of a small town, and they're using him to get all of the townspeople's focus while he steals all the money from the people."

She noted that this premise was more far-fetched during the initial stages of development over ten years ago, and has grown more realistic in the time since. Check out the full conversation with Ruffin and Henson now and take a look at photos of Ruffin in costume.

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Mefford, Bigfoot! began performances off-Broadway on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.