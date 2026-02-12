Coral Springs Center for the Arts to Host YELLOW BRICK JOEL Tribute Concert

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts still has select tickets available for a special tribute concert to the two greatest “Piano Men” of our generation: Yellow Brick Joel, A Tribute Concert with Full Live Band, starring Bill Connors & David Clark on Friday, February 27, at 7:30 pm.

David Clark performs as Billy Joel along with Bill Connors as Elton John in this thoroughly entertaining and faithful tribute to the duo's oh-so-popular concert tours of the 1990s and 2000s.

Revel once again in such glorious hits as I'm Still Standing, Rocket Man, Bennie & The Jets, It's Still Rock and Roll to Me, You May Be Right, and more musical sensations. Personally experience such deeper fan favorites like Piano Man, Honky Cat, Funeral for a Friend, Miami 2017, Captain Jack, and other classics from the Rock Hall of Fame.