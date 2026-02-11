THE DRAWER BOY to Be Presented by Off-Central Players

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Off-Central Players will present THE DRAWER BOY by Michael Healey at The Off-Central in St. Petersburg. The production will run March 5–15 in the company’s 43-seat venue in the Grand Central District. Tickets range from $15–$36.

Set on a rural Ontario farm in the 1970s, THE DRAWER BOY follows two longtime friends whose routine is disrupted when a young actor arrives to interview them for a research-based theatre project. As stories are shared, the play examines memory, trauma, and the coping mechanisms that shape personal history. The work received the Governor General’s Award for Drama.

Director Ami Sallee said, “This is a story of life-long friendship, loss, sacrifice, and much more. At the heart, however, this is a story about how and why we tell stories, the blurred lines between truth, fiction, and storytelling. This play is also about the generation of stoic men who survived the great depression, were voluntold to fight for their country, came home from WWII, and left to deal with their trauma alone. ‘Just pull yourselves up by your bootstraps because there's work to be done’.”

The production will be staged in the company’s black box theatre, placing audiences in close proximity to the performers. The cast will feature Stephen Riordan as Morgan, Michael Menszycki as Angus, and Lucas Ethington as Miles.

Performance Schedule

THE DRAWER BOY will run Thursdays through Sundays from March 5–15, with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Wednesday, March 11. Performances will take place at The Off-Central, located at 2260 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33712.

About The Off-Central Players

The Off-Central Players is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre company based in St. Petersburg. Opened in 2021, The Off-Central serves as an intimate black box theatre and gallery space and has produced more than 30 mainstage productions over four seasons. The company also operates a youth education program, The Big Break Youth Stage.