Broadway Sin Barreras' TELENOVELA NIGHTS Reading to be Presented at Pregones.

On Wednesday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m., Broadway sin Vergüenza will present Telenovela Nights at Pregones/PRTT, a double feature, one-night-only event, that, with its iconic score and insanely talented performers, is guaranteed to make audiences feel like they are watching TV's finest moments with their favorite tia.

Querida: Amor sin Final tells the story of Cristobal, a groom left at the altar who must now find his way back to love, while overcoming his family's judgment and the return of old-time lovers. While Champagne Tears: The Rich Also Cry tells the classic story of rags to riches, spiced up with showtunes that have become classics for any theatre kid.

Broadway Sin Barreras and Broadway Sin Vergüenza, founded by Vanessa Verduga, are conjoined creative twins working together to develop, produce, and celebrate bilingual musical theater rooted in Latiné culture. Together, they form an ecosystem where stories are nurtured with care and launched with intention.

Both productions were written and directed by Broadway Sin Barreras' founder, Vanessa Verduga.

The cast for "Champagne Tears: The Rich Also Cry" includes Juliana Padilla as our heroine Mariana, Diego Millan as our telenovel galan Luis Alberto, Susana Raposo as the flamboyant Doña Malvada, Thomas Vorstes and Arelis Cruz as the dynamic duo of Diego and Consuelo, with Bruno Giraldi as the Mysterious Man, and Vanessa Verduga as our narrator,r The Nun.

While "Querida: Amor sin Final" will be led by Kiwi Villalobos' powerhouse vocals as Cristobal, Inma Heredia as Spain's very own La Doña, Marianne Grossman as Aurelia, Jon Rodez as Santiago, Isabella "Bella" Rarick as Valentina, Thomas Vorsteg as Don Fernando, and Bruno Giraldi as El Padre. "Querida" is also accompanied by Juliana Padilla's eye-catching choreography, performed by Ana Daniela Perez and diana ponce.

The live music for the show will be played by Eric Smrcka, with Abril López stage managing.

Tickets are free with RSVP. For reservations, please contact info@broadwaysinbarreras.com.