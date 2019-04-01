Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present Comedian And Actor Nate Bargatze

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that comedian and actor Nate Bargatze is bringing his Good Problem to Have tour to the Center on Sunday, October 19, at 8 pm. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Following the release of his latest stand-up comedy special The Tennessee Kid, which is now streaming globally on Netflix (www.netflix.com/title/81002880), Nate's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he has received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

He was featured in Esquire as a Best New Comedian by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's Comedians to Watch ' in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's 50 Comedians You Should Know in 2015. His debut one hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, Yelled at by a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks. For more information, please visit www.natebargatze.com.

Tickets: $39.59

Tickets go on pre-sale to The Center's subscribers this Wednesday, April 3, with sales to the public starting on Friday, April 5, at 10 am. They are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





