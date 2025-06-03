Café Centro Declares June as Rob Russell Birthday Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate the birthday this month of Master Showman Rob Russell, Café Centro will be presenting his popular musical series three times: June 7, 17 and 18 – starting at 6:30 pm nightly at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

All year long, the dazzling entertainer known as “Mr. Palm Beach” has been hosting Rob Russell's Open Mic once a month, at

which members of the audience—including some of his multi-talented friends and cabaret headliners—perform favorite and familiar tunes from the worlds of Broadway, Hollywood, jazz, and the Great American Songbook.

Among the performing superstars that have stopped by Café Centro to join in the fun have been Connie Francis, Renee Taylor, John Lloyd Young, Ann Hampton Callaway, Dawn Derow, Anthony Nunziata, Ariana Savalas, Avery Sommers, Carole J. Bufford, Patrick Lamb & Deborah Silver, and many more. Exactly who and how many will stop by for Rob's upcoming birthday celebrations is just one of the many musical surprises in store.

“As always, I look forward to introducing musical numbers from talented people in the audience including occasional special guests such as Tony and Grammy award winners and my all-star cabaret chums and more, all of whom who will be accompanied on the piano by Kim Forman, who studied with jazz legend Marian McPartland. Sing alone or sing along, everyone is welcome to come to my multiple musical birthday parties this month,” invites Rob Russell. “It is going to be epic!”

The ever dapper, occasional tapper Russell has been known to get music lovers and fans to jump up, dance between tables, and join in the revelry. For reservations to Rob Russell's Open Mic, call Café Centro at 561.514.4070; for more information, please visit www.cafecentrowpb.com.

