Florida's Sun & Stars International Film Festival Sets Screening Schedule- Check Out the Full Lineup

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival (SASIFF) will launch its fourth season in 2026 with screenings of 28 movies, including an assortment of comedies, dramas, and documentaries.

Taking place from January 25 to February 6, 2026, SASIFF will offer 5 Florida Premieres, 16 Palm Beach County Premieres, and 7 North Palm Beach County Premieres. Check out the full lineup below. For more information about SASIFF or to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Kravis Center’s Rinker Playhouse Screenings

ETHAN BLOOM

Sunday, January 25 – 7:30 pm

(Coming-of-age Comedy, 2025, North Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Herschel Faber. USA, 90-minutes)

The Opening Night Screening of The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival, presented by MorseLife.

This delightful film paints a revealing portrait of adolescence, humorously exploring the struggles of an awkward teenager navigating the loss of his mother, his search for faith, and the pressures of his father’s expectations. Starring Hank Greenspan from the CBS hit comedy The Neighborhood and movie/TV actress Rachelle Lefevre (White House Down, Proven Innocent, Boston Legal, Big Wolf on Campus), ETHAN BLOOM captures the perils of first love, religion, and speculation about the afterlife as the 13-year-old title character attempts to evade his Bar Mitzvah by converting to Catholicism. Meanwhile, his widowed dad (played by Joshua Malina from The West Wing) has engaged curvaceous redheaded Rabbi Dani to administer private instruction in the Torah. Talk about complications. Torn in multiple directions, Ethan communes nightly with his mom and dead dog in the heaven he imagines for them, while struggling by day with his enthusiastic discovery of solo pleasures of the flesh. It all comes together in a spectacularly moving finale when faith, sex, love, and family all coalesce in well-deserved harmony.

Note: Director Herschel Faber and screenwriter Maylen Dominguez will be present for audience discussion.

DEAD LANGUAGE

Monday, January 26 – 4 pm

(Mystery, 2025, North Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Oded Binnum and Mihal Brezis. Israel/Czech Republic/Poland, 110-minutes—In English, Czech, and Hebrew with English subtitles)

A marriage gone flat hangs in the balance when Aya (Sarah Adler) goes to the Tel Aviv airport to pick up her husband and, on impulse, departs instead with an arriving stranger (Ulrich Thomsen) by impersonating his driver. The filmmakers expand their Oscar nominated short into a tale of mystery and subterfuge that becomes a delicate dance of longing for a version of a relationship that Aya cannot yet articulate. The strange and benign encounter that she orchestrates with the anonymous businessman only heightens her need to follow a fantasy that takes her to snowy Prague to follow a familiar path allegedly in search of her linguist husband and to reimagine who he and she might be together in a different life.

ISLANDS

Monday, January 26 – 7 pm

(Thriller, Suspense, 2025, Florida Premiere. Directed by Jan-Ole Gerster. Germany, 123-minutes—In English, Spanish, and German with English subtitles)

A ruthlessly amoral British grifter living in the Canary Islands gets into hot water over his head in this neo-noir thriller that critics have likened to Patricia Highsmith’s “Ripley” stories. Tom (Sam Riley), the resident tennis pro at a luxury resort, lives a life of hedonism and tropical boredom until the perky blond wife of a wealthy vacationing couple with a young son catches his eye and spices his routine. Scheming a smokescreen, he coaxes boorish husband Dave (Jack Farthing) to join him in a night of binge drinking. During their chaotic barhopping on the town, Tom loses his grip on the situation and Dave mysteriously disappears. Once the police begin their inquiries it seems that no one who saw Tom that night can recall ever seeing Dave.

THE PIANIST’S CHOICE

(La Choix du Pianiste)

Tuesday, January 27 – 4 pm

(WWII Drama, 2024, North Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Jacques Otmezguine. France, 102-minutes—In French and German with English subtitles)

A young pianist’s prodigious talent sets a conflicted course in this meticulously crafted drama that unfolds before, during and after WWII. A German brother and sister suffer under the iron-willed control of their wealthy father, who seeks to crush the musical dreams of son Francois (Oscar Lesage), who finds all his passions in life reciprocated in the arms of his Jewish piano teacher Rachel (Pia Lagrange). Fame comes with liabilities when Francois is forced to perform in Germany, striking a deal with the devil in the effort to save the woman he loves, while his sister becomes a Nazi collaborator. Yet another woman emerges to lovingly influence the disgraced virtuoso’s future as he attempts to reclaim his reputation after the war.

Andy Kaufman IS ME

Tuesday, January 27 – 7 pm

(Documentary, 2025, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Clay Tweel. USA, 101-minutes)

Audacious performer Andy Kaufman blazed a new trail for American comedy beginning with his guest appearance in the 1975 inaugural show of Saturday Night Live. Notoriety and fame burned brightly but he was dead of cancer by the age of 35. Kaufman’s daringly over-the-top routines and impersonations (Mighty Mouse, Elvis, abrasive lounge singer Tony Clifton and the “foreign man” of sitcom Taxi) made him the most unconventional of comedy stars, and one with a pronounced dark side. As chronicled through family stories, home movies, the revealing memories of personalities including David Letterman and Carol Kane, and scores of outrageously funny performance clips, Kaufman’s persona comes to life in all its in-your-face provocation.

Note: Producer Shannon Riggs and Director Clay Tweel will be present for audience discussion.

FRONTIER

(Frontera)

Wednesday, January 28 – 4 pm

(WWII Thriller, 2025, North Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Judith Colell. Spain/Belgium, 100-minutes—In Catalan, Spanish, French and German with English subtitles)

A small community’s psychic wounds from the Spanish Civil War are opened anew when a Pyrenees mountain village is challenged and divided over their proximity to Nazi-occupied France. Based on true events and starring Miki Esparbé and Bruna Cosí, this film is set in Spain in 1943, in a remote border hamlet where in direct defiance of Franco’s official rejection of Jewish refugees, customs agent Manuel Grau, has surreptitiously teamed up with a smuggler to aid and hide Jews crossing over the mountain trails. Effectively evoking the period and the peril with escalating tension between neighbor and neighbor and husband and wife, director Colell creates a shadowy rural milieu dangerously ruffled by the unfamiliar need to make life-or-death moral choices.

THE MARCHING BAND

(En Fanfare)

Wednesday, January 28 – 7 pm

(Culture-clash Comedy with Music, 2024, Florida Premiere. Directed by Emmanuel Courcol. France, 103-minutes—In French with English subtitles)

A music-filled and oh-so-French comedy/drama reunites two brothers separated in childhood by adoption. The strains of Ravel’s “Bolero” run through this tale of family lost and found when Thibault (Benjamin Lavernhe), an orchestra conductor, is compelled by a medical emergency to seek a DNA match and discovers the brother he never knew. Just when it appears that refined Thibault and wrong-side-of-the-track Jimmy (Pierre Lottin), a smalltown factory worker, will never reach a meeting of the minds, a musical crisis that threatens Jimmy’s beloved hobby, the factory employee’s band, becomes the catalyst for a finale that spectacularly merges community, family, and rousingly tuneful innovation in a way sure to bring audiences to their feet.

CASE 137

(Dossier 137)

Thursday, January 29 – 1 pm

(Thriller, Suspense, 2025, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Dominik Moll. France, 115-minutes—In French with English subtitles)

In this timely police-thriller, Stephanie (Léa Drucker), an internal-affairs officer, investigates allegations of police violence against civilians following France’s widespread “Yellow Vest” demonstrations. Her most troubling case involves a confrontation that escalated with tear gas and pepper spray until an unidentified gun was drawn and an unarmed teen left lying in the street with catastrophic injuries. Mindful of amassing the necessary burden of proof, Stephanie focuses on four officers in search of the possible shooter, only to face institutional amnesia and a solid blue wall of close-mouthed resistance. Damning evidence comes to light on a civilian’s cellphone camera, but can she truthfully promise the owner protection from police retribution?

THE TASTERS

Thursday, January 29 – 4 pm

(WW II Drama / 2025, North Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Silvio Soldini. Italy/Belgium/Switzerland, 123-minutes—In German with English subtitles)

The year is 1943, and Rosa (Elisa Schlott), a German wife taking refuge in a small town while her husband fights at the Russian front, is forcibly conscripted to serve as one of Hitler’s tasters in his Polish forest bunker, the Wolf’s Lair. The lavish vegetarian meals prepared for the führer must be tested and tasted to prevent poisoning, and seven local women are forced to serve as the guinea pigs. Fear and paranoia reign, and no one is above suspicion, not the bodyguards, the tasters, or even the gourmet chef himself. For Rosa, an outsider from Berlin, solidarity with the other women is a slippery slope, and solace comes in the form of a dangerous relationship.

SPEAK.

Thursday, January 29 – 7 pm

(Documentary, 2025, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Guy Mossman. USA, 104-minutes)

Acclaimed as the opening night film of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, SPEAK is a dynamic high-stakes journey through the lives, challenges, and ambitions of five precocious high school students as they prepare for the world’s largest oratory competition. Florida’s own Esther Oyetunji vies for a rare third national win in this veritable Olympics of the spoken word in which past winners have included Oprah, Brad Pitt, Josh Gad, and Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson. Powerful and persuasive personal essays seem ripped from the soul as the five give reasoned unabashed voice to views on subjects including disability rights, LGBTQ identity, school shootings, and family suicide, exhibiting a passion and maturity clearly rooted in deep emotion and personal experience.

SULTANA’S DREAM

Friday, January 30 – 1 pm

(Animation, 2023, Florida Premiere. Directed by Isabel Herguera. Spain/Germany, 70-minutes)

The colors and cultures of India are entrancingly on display in this animated neo-folk fable that fantasizes Ladyland, a safe place for women where gender roles are reversed, men are segregated and women are equal and free to order the world in peace and harmony. This was the feminist vision of Bengali activist writer Rokeya Hussain in 1905, brought to life by Spanish filmmaker Herguera utilizing media and techniques including paper cutouts, puppet animation, sumptuous layered watercolor painting, and drawn geometric patterns reminiscent of mehndi henna tattoos. Adventurous heroine Ines travels to India in search of her roots, where she flees an overbearing suitor and sees the world with new eyes through her encounters with other women. Filmuforia hailed the “ravishing animation that packs a potent punch… (a) visually captivating gem.”

THE MOHICAN

(Le Mohican)

Friday, January 30 – 4 pm

(Crime thriller, 2024, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Frédéric Farrucci. France, 87-minutes—In French with English subtitles)

A smalltime farmer facing down gangsters becomes an accidental folk hero in this French thriller set on the rugged Mediterranean island of Corsica, where sheep and goats outnumber residents on the ancient hilly pastures owned by the same families for generations. Intimidated landowners run afoul of a local mafia that uses strongarm tactics to amass the picturesque swaths of coast they plan to develop with luxury resorts and casinos. Joseph (Alexis Manenti), the last holdout, finds himself a marked man on the run after he wounds the son of a mob boss. Joseph’s wily niece (Mara Taquin) turns to social media to chart his flight and embolden the island’s citizens, who dub this unlikely renegade “the Mohican.”

CALLE MÁLAGA

Friday, January 30 – 7 pm

(Romance, 2025, Florida Premiere. Directed by Maryam Touzani. France/Spain/Morocco, 116-minutes—In Spanish and Arabic with English subtitles)

Winner of the Audience Award at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, this colorful romantic crowd pleaser is a triumph for luminous 80-year-old Spanish star Carmen Maura, who is playing Maria, a widow enjoying life to the fullest in her home in Tangier, the vibrant city of her birth. When her unhappy divorced daughter arrives from Madrid with a plan to sell the cherished apartment and consign her mother to a nursing home, Maria’s rebellion launches on day one when the adventure of reinventing her independence begins with a speedy exit from the institution. Friendship, ingenuity, and creative cookery are at the heart of a delightful plan that incidentally brings her a new love and, quite unexpectedly, hot sex.

THE STRANGER

(L’Etranger)

Saturday, January 31 – 1 pm

(Thriller, 2025, Florida Premiere. Directed by François Ozon. France, 120-minutes—In French with English subtitles)

In a tension-filled and subtly homoerotic adaptation of the existential novel The Stranger by Albert Camus, prolific French director Ozon renders the Algerian setting in atmospheric black-and-white, conjuring a charged atmosphere that remains mysterious and starkly foreign to his French anti-hero Meursault (Benjamin Voisin). The footloose man attends the funeral of his mother, plunges heedlessly into a liaison with a seemingly smitten woman (Rebecca Marder) and links up with a volatile pal, all the while remaining a handsome but emotionless enigma untouched by the emotions of others. One day at the beach there comes a turning point when Meursault impulsively murders the young Arab man Moussa as he lies asleep on the sand. Praised by The Arts Desk as “a period piece with striking images and real heft…masterly and chilling.”

READING LOLITA IN TEHRAN

Saturday, January 31 – 4 pm

(Women, Resistance, 2024, North Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Eran Riklis. Israel/Italy/U.K., 108-minutes)

Azar Nafisi’s #1 New York Times bestseller comes to life in a moving adaptation of her memoir as a young professor of English literature (Golshifteh Farahani) returning to her native Iran in the wake of the 1979 revolution as new religious-based restrictions on women, including the wearing of the hijab, take hold. Facing gender-segregated classrooms, hostile male administrators and a censored curriculum, she invites seven young women to join a clandestine class in Western literature in her home. Questions of identity and female autonomy begin to resonate in a personal way through consideration of classics including The Great Gatsby and Pride and Prejudice, as each woman grapples with resistance and oppression in her own life, braving danger to participate in the secret sessions.

STEVE SCHAPIRO: BEING EVERYWHERE

Saturday, January 31 – 7 pm

(Documentary, 2025, North Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Maura Smith. USA, 90-minutes)

The Centerpiece Screening of The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival©, presented by MorseLife.

This fascinating film documents the firsthand stories of photographer Steve Schapiro along with his vast archive of iconic images. Over six decades, he bore witness to some of the most significant social and cultural moments in modern American history and his pictures were published in The New York Times, Life, Look, Time, Newsweek, Rolling Stone and more. His notable subjects have included Andy Warhol, Mohammad Ali, James Baldwin, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Rosa Parks, Ray Charles, etc., and he produced publicity stills and posters for mega-hit films like The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Midnight Cowboy, Chinatown, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Note: Director Maura Smith will be present for audience discussion.

Hookey Entertainment Delray Marketplace Screenings

NATCHEZ

Sunday, February 1 – 1 pm

(Documentary, 2025, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Suzannah Herbert. USA, 86-minutes)

Billowing hoop-skirts sway, Southern drawls charm, and opulent antebellum décor draws wows—all trademarks of the plantation tourism through which the canny owners of once-crumbling historic properties have revived the economy of Natchez, Mississippi. Under the folksy façade of perfect racial harmony and entrepreneurial community spirit there lurks the remnants of an unsettled history. Director Herbert conducts one of the most fascinating and revealing documentary explorations of the year, venturing into the restored mansions where portraits of Confederate ancestors hang in honor and heirloom silver graces the table, observing way behind the scenes where the thoughts often left unsaid are inadvertently revealed. Hailed by Stephen Saito in The Moveable Fest as “one of the great documentaries of the 21st century,” NATCHEZ has won seven festival awards, including Best Documentary Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

DROP DEAD CITY

Sunday, February 1 – 4 pm

(Documentary, 2024, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Michael Yohatyn and Peter Yost. USA, 108-minutes)

Like a desperate debtor on the run from angry creditors, the city of New York in 1975 was facing down the prospect of total bankruptcy. Essential workers were laid off in droves, garbage piled high in the potholed streets while protests erupted, and the comptroller was compelled to announce that the city appeared to keep no books. Mayor Abe Beame, President Gerald Ford and a host of experts and scoundrels are the key players in this thrilling cliff-hanger tale of political hijinks and financial derring-do studded with NYC-style black humor as the crown jewel of American cities attempts to save itself from the unthinkable, complete financial ruin. According to The New Yorker, the film tells “an enormously complex story of financial fine points and political maneuvering… with a deft touch and a brisk sense of wonder.”

JIMPA

Sunday, February 1 – 7 pm

(Family Drama, 2025, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Sophie Hyde. Australia/Netherlands/Finland, 123-minutes)

Two-time Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Golden Globe-winner John Lithgow bring tender joy and heart-rending pathos to this remarkable drama of inter-generational adjustment when trans non-binary teen Frances decides to move to Amsterdam to live for a year with her flamboyant gay grandfather Jimpa (Lithgow) to explore her still-crystallizing sexual identity. Her indulgent mother Hannah (Colman) struggles with misgivings based on her own unresolved history with Jimpa, the dad who long ago abandoned his family when he came out as gay. Amsterdam’s liberated and very vibrant pan-sexual Queer culture is a fitting background to a story that centers on the power and imperfection of love and the need for forgiveness. According to Deadline, “Colman simply excels [and] Lithgow gets one of his best outings in recent years.”

CHECKPOINT ZOO

Monday, February 2 – 4 pm

(Documentary, 2024, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Joshua Zeman. UK/USA, 103-minutes)

Exploding shells light the horizon and missiles strike within the perimeter of a popular zoo and eco-park in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, putting scores of animals from elephants and lions to penguins and amphibians in danger of imminent annihilation. While ever under fire their caretakers spring into action, mounting a massively daring rescue with improvised methods, makeshift transport, and the unlikely destination of a millionaire’s country mansion, where its myriad rooms are hurriedly spread with straw. This is an exciting yet perilous chronicle that serves as a metaphor for the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine as a small group of passionate humans risk their lives to save trapped and helpless animals in captivity.

YOUNG MOTHERS

(Jeunes Mères)

Monday, February 2 – 7 pm

(Women Relationships, 2025, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Jean-Paul Dardenne and Luc Dardenne. Belgium/France, 105-minutes—In French, English, and Italian with English subtitles)

Winner of both Best Screenplay and the Ecumenical Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, YOUNG MOTHERS expands the trademark naturalism of the Dardenne brothers, long lauded as Europe’s most-awarded filmmakers, with a drama of the intermingled lives of four teenage women in a Belgian group home for unwed mothers. Evocative but never sentimental, this is storytelling that plumbs the depths of the search for love between parent and child, between siblings, and between the unprepared partners who unintentionally create a child. Jessica, Ariane, Perla, and Julia each grapple with generational neglect and broken relationships as they face an uncertain future of motherhood themselves, full of hope and trepidation.

A WORLD APART

(Un Monde a Parte)

Tuesday, February 3 – 4 pm

(Comedy/Drama, 2024, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Riccardo Milani. Italy, 113-minutes—In Italian with English subtitles)

Disillusioned primary school teacher Michele (Antonio Albanese) requests reassignment from Rome to a remote snowbound village in the Italian Alps where the air is pure, the students less jaded, and where he will teach in the equivalent of a one-room schoolhouse. The idyllic life he envisions comes with its own unique obstacles in this Italian hit comedy-drama that radiates warmth and humanity even as the teacher faces community rancor, a romantic temptation, and the challenge of an administrative plan from above to close the area’s only school for good. The solution to the problem is pure genius, opening this isolated little town to a new vision of their place in the world.

THE LITTLE SISTER

(La Petite Dernière)

Tuesday, February 3 – 7 pm

(Drama, 2025, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Hafsia Herzi. France/Germany, 106-minutes—In French and Arabic with English subtitles)

Winner of the Queer Palme at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where actress Nadia Melliti was awarded Best Actress, this woman-directed drama centers on emerging self-acceptance for a daughter who realizes that neither her family nor her faith will recognize her for who she is. The adored youngest of a large and lively Algerian family, Fatima hides a guilty secret—she is unable to deny or quell her growing sexual attraction to women. With one foot in a world ruled by patriarchal tradition and the other in the challenging multicultural milieu of a Parisian college student, she hooks up with a woman on a lesbian dating site and discovers that the way to love and acceptance is blocked by her own doubts and fears. The Hollywood Reporter hails the film as “vibrantly felt yet impressively controlled—and blessed with a stone-cold stunner of a central performance.”

THE TIES THAT BIND US

(L’Attachement)

Wednesday, February 4 – 4 pm

(Romance, 2024, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Carine Tardieu. France/Belgium, 106-minutes—In French with English subtitles)

A revealing comment on the complexities of the modern family, this aptly titled film ricochets between drama and comedy when Sandra (a marvelous turn by Italian star Valeria Bruni Tedeschi), the determinedly single proprietor of a Parisian feminist bookstore, is unexpectedly plunged into family matters through the death of a neighbor. Elliot, a rascally but irresistible child is the catalyst in a melee that has Sandra the bewildered key player in a web of adult relationships that includes the kid’s dad and his new girlfriend, an ex, a sister-in-law, and the kid’s birth father, all seemingly on the make in varying combinations.

LATE SHIFT

(Heldin)

Wednesday, February 4 – 7 pm

(Drama, 2025, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Petra Volpe. Switzerland, 92-minutes—In German, Turkish, and French with English subtitles)

Switzerland’s Oscar contender for Best Foreign Film follows a powerful emotional trajectory over the course of one harried nurse’s night on the understaffed surgical floor of a high-tech Swiss hospital. Nurse Flora (Leonie Benesch) maintains her mental equilibrium by leaning into routine through a demanding all-night shift that brings her briefly into the lives of unsettled patients for unexpected moments of beauty and profound human connection. Benesch, award-winning star of the 2024 Oscar-nominated The Teacher’s Lounge, conveys an intuitive understanding of the loneliness and life-and-death fears of her charges as the story evolves with wonderful grace against a backdrop of large and small crises.

BLOCK PASS

Thursday, February 5 – 4 pm

(Coming-of-age Drama, 2024, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Antoine Chevrollier. France, 104-minutes—In French with English subtitles)

The conservative calm of a French village where motocross racing reigns as the macho sport du jour is upset when a popular teen racer is maliciously outed as gay. Vying for a national championship, hunky blonde Jojo (Amaury Faucher) is the town’s golden boy, with Willy (Sayyid El Alami), his mechanic and childhood Best Friend, basking in the glory. Clandestine sex, lies, and betrayal threaten to destroy the friendship when a jealous woman with a secret of her own enters the equation. Cliffhanger stunts and the breathtaking speed of the film’s racing sequences mirror the perilous ups and downs of relationships made and destroyed under the judgmental eyes of a small town’s straitlaced homophobic culture. “Dazzlingly photographed…the summery rural landscapes of France provide a pastoral contrast to the story of lost childhood and tainted dreams,” writes Filmuforia.

MORTICIAN

Thursday, February 5 – 7 pm

(Suspense, Women Resistance, 2025, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Abdolreza Kahani. Canada, 95-minutes—In Persian and English with English subtitles)

The wintry landscape of Quebec provides an apt canvas against which a dark and cryptic drama of co-dependence and resistance to the far-off Iranian regime plays out as a beautifully rendered tale that has the intimate air of a diary. Mojtaba (Nima Sadr), a humble middle-aged Iranian ex-pat who prepares bodies for burial according to Islamic tradition receives an unusual request from a reclusive woman living in the woods. The task that Jana (played by the exiled Iranian singer known by the stage name Gola) proposes shocks him, and yet the money is good. A strange and touching friendship takes form in the weeks to come but neither Mojtaba nor Jana anticipates how the long arm of terror will reach out to them.

Glazer Hall Screenings

A MAN WITH SOLE: THE IMPACT OF Kenneth Cole

Friday, February 6 – 7:30 pm

(Documentary / 2024, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Dori Berinstein. USA, 104-minutes)

The Closing Night Screening of The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival©, presented by MorseLife.

Fashion designer, philanthropist, and footwear purveyor Kenneth Cole knows his shoes. He also appears to know the Native American directive to walk a mile in the moccasins of others, as proven through his 40 years of attention-grabbing strategies for merging commerce and compassion to raise awareness for causes including AIDS, homelessness, and LGBTQIA+ rights. From the glitter of the star-studded AIDS benefits he has mounted at the Cannes Film Festival to the humorous billboards in Times Square, Cole’s unique entrepreneurship sells a humanitarian message. Emmy-winning director Berinstein delves into Cole’s history, his passion for social justice, and the brilliantly engaging promo that makes caring as cool as buying hot designer shoes.

Note: Kenneth Cole and Director Dori Berinstein will be present for audience discussion

About The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival:

The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival©, presented by MorseLife, aims to bring highly anticipated, critically acclaimed, and thought-provoking films to Palm Beach County. As a world-class film festival, it represents a major contribution to the cultural life of Palm Beach County and returns next month for its fourth season with screenings at the Kravis Center’s Rinker Playhouse (Jan. 25-31), Hooky Entertainment Delray (Feb. 1-5), with the closing night screening at glamorous new Glazer Hall in Palm Beach (Feb 6).

Miami Metro Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. SWEENEY TODD (Inside Out theatre company) 9.9% of votes 2. THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Lake Worth Playhouse) 9.3% of votes 3. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (Westchester Cultural Arts Center) 7.7% of votes Vote Now!

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More