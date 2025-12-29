Teddy Riley and Friends to Perform at The Miramar Cultural Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Teddy Riley and Friends will perform at the Miramar Cultural Center on Valentine's Day, February 14th. The show starts at 8 pm.

Grammy-winning producer and creator of the New Jack Swing sound Teddy Riley takes the stage — and he’s bringing a packed lineup with him. Featuring Guy 2.0, Shai, Kut Klose, and Wreckx-N-Effect. The night will bring the hits that defined a generation, from “No Diggity” and “Rump Shaker” to the smooth harmonies of “If I Ever Fall in Love” and “I Like.”

This special evening will be a true Teddy Riley Experience. This must-see show is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam.

The Miramar Cultural Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Tickets for the Saturday, February 14 show start at $75.

