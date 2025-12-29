🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens will present TAKE AKARI: BAMBOO LIGHTS, an exhibition featuring illuminated bamboo installations curated by Japanese bamboo craftsman Akihiro Mashimo. The exhibition will explore the tradition of Take Akari, or bamboo light festivals, which have been held across Japan for more than three decades. The installation will be on view at the museum’s Delray Beach campus.

Take Akari festivals originated as community-based events intended to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining bamboo forests and to highlight the role bamboo plays in daily life. At Morikami Museum, the exhibition will present large-scale illuminated bamboo works designed by Mashimo, drawing from the aesthetics and practices of these festivals. The installation will offer visitors an opportunity to engage with contemporary Japanese craft traditions while emphasizing themes of environmental stewardship.

The exhibition is funded in part by The Jacarlene Foundation, JM Family Enterprises Inc., and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. Admission to the exhibition will be included with paid museum admission.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road in Delray Beach, Florida. Additional information is available by phone at (561) 495-0233 or through the museum’s official website.

Miami Metro Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. SWEENEY TODD (Inside Out theatre company) 9.9% of votes 2. THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Lake Worth Playhouse) 9.2% of votes 3. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (Westchester Cultural Arts Center) 7.7% of votes Vote Now!

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More