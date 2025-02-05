CULTURE & COCKTAILS Returns To The Ben With DIVINE DRAMATIC DIVAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County has touted the second of three fun and fascinating programs during the 20th and final season of the popular series: CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben.

The next event will take place on Monday, February 24 – 5 to 7 pm-- DIVINE DRAMATIC DIVAS. Dishing with Andrew Kato and Three Celebrated Actors: Elizabeth Dimon, Angie Radosh, Karen Stephens

“Cheers to 20 Years! The Cultural Council will present two more CULTURE & COCKTAILS conversations this season featuring some exciting personalities from the worlds of entertainment,” says Lawrence. “We are thrilled to continue to highlight the very best of Palm Beach County's cultural scene through this popular series. The audience is in for a real treat.”

CULTURE & COCKTAILS is held in the gorgeous rooftop ballroom of The Ben, located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach. Free valet parking will be provided.

Andrew Kato is celebrating his 20th season at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre as the Producing Artistic Director/Chief Executive. During his tenure, he has produced over 95 productions and subscriptions have grown to over 7,000 patrons. Overall attendance has grown to nearly 100,000 guests annually, securing the Theatre to be one of the most successful regional theatres in the southeast. He was the Creative Consultant/Coordinating Producer on the Tony Awards for 13 years, and his Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, Angels in America and the off-Broadway production of Cryptogram. In addition, he conceived and developed several musicals, including Switch!, Academy, 1001 Nights, Street Songs, Diva Diaries, Through the Looking Glass, and Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, which made its off-Broadway debut in September 2023.

+ Elizabeth Dimon has been part of South Florida's theatre community for more than 30 years. She is a member of Actors Equity, SAG, and is a multiple Carbonell Award winner. Recent credits include Family Tree (Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton), Rooted (Theatre Lab at FAU), A Christmas Carol (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Into the Woods (Slow Burn Theatre Company), and A Doll's House, Part II (GableStage). She has also performed at Palm Beach Dramaworks, Florida Stage, The Wick Theatre, Florida Stage, and more.

+ Angie Radosh recently had starring roles in Hello Dolly (Broadway at LPAC), the world premiere of La Shonda (Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton), and Boeing Boeing (Boca Stage at Delray Beach Playhouse). A three-time Carbonell Award winner and recipient of a Silver Palm Award, she also appeared in Exit The King (Palm Beach Dramaworks), Cabaret (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Suddenly Last Summer (Island City Stage) Mothers and Sons (GableStage), and Funny Girl, Beauty and the Beast, and The Music Man, all at The Wick.

+ Karen Stephens, a longtime member of the South Florida theatre community, has played pivotal roles in several productions over the last few seasons including Clyde's at Zoetic Stage, The Cancellation of Laura Fein (Palm Beach Dramaworks), Time Alone (Boca Stage), Matilda (Slow Burn Theatre Company), and Dorothy's Dictionary (Theatre Lab). A multiple Carbonell Award nominee and Best Actress winner for Fear Up Harsh (Zoetic Stage), she has received five Silver Palm Awards and is a longtime member of Actors Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA.

This season's final CULTURE & COCKTAILS event will be April 14-- THE ULTIMATE MUSICAL FINALE with Rob Russell, Avery Sommers & Special Surprise Guests

Admission to each CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben is $125 per person, and $165 for VIP Seating. To purchase tickets, please call 561.471.2901 or visit https://www.palmbeachculture.com/council-events/council-special-events/culture-cocktails/.

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to nurture, promote, and support a healthy, diverse, and inclusive cultural sector.

Comments