Broward Center Presents RHYTHM BY THE RIVER Festival Celebrating Black Voices

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents Rhythm by the River, a festival celebrating some of the most exciting and innovative Black voices in Broward County. Sons of Mystro headline this free event on Sunday, March 20 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. in Esplanade Park in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The community is invited to come together for a fun-filled day of music, dance, drama, poetry and interactive events for the whole family. Hosted by WPLG-Local 10 anchor and reporter Alexis Frazier, this free community event features live performances, food trucks, workshops, arts and crafts, and more throughout the afternoon.

On the mainstage, Purple Flux delivers a fusion of Hip-Hop and R&B sounds. The Randy Corinthian Quintet brings a soulful and sophisticated set of smooth jazz hits. The beat continues with West African Drum and Dance ensemble Troupe Fallou. Renegade Theatre Company offers a dynamic array of Broadway musical hits drawn from their repertoire. Art Prevails Project presents a mix of spoken word and theatrical vignettes from their critically acclaimed work. Guests will enjoy a sneak peek at the upcoming play Head Above Water: The Life of Esther Rolle by Darius V. Daughtry, directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones, commissioned by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. As the grand finale, violin virtuosi Sons of Mystro headline the festivities merging their unique blend of classical strings with reggae hits and American pop songs along with some of their own original work.

Everyone is invited to participate in creating a community mural with visual artist Constance Ivana out in the park, or head to the Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom at the Broward Center to take part in a Teeny Violini music workshop with New Canon Chamber Collective's founder Portia Dunkley, a spoken word poetry session with performer and FLO'etry founder Jerris "Quick the Poet" Evans or a Hip-Hop dance class with choreographer and Developing Dreams Foundation's executive director Pablo Malco.

There will be opportunities to get to you know your neighbors, enjoy outstanding entertainment, and learn more about the African American Research Library and Cultural Center's Vicennial of Black Excellence, Art Prevails Project, Black Violin Foundation, FLO'etry, Developing Dreams Foundation, New Canon Chamber Collective, Old Dillard Museum, Renegade Theatre Company and much more.

Rhythm by the River is part of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative, which uses the arts as a catalyst to raise awareness, deepen knowledge, and mobilize action on social justice issues. Support for the initiative has been provided by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund, Community Concerts Association of Fort Lauderdale Performing Arts Fund, A Fund for the Performing Arts and the Linda and Michael Carter Fund. Additional supporters of the initiative include BBX Capital Foundation and JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

Rhythm by the River Festival partners include Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale, the African American Research Library and Cultural Center and Art Prevails Project.

To learn more about Arts for Action: Black Voices events or to get involved, visit BrowardCenter.org of email artsforaction@browardcenter.org.