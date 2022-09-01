Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway And Cabaret Star Avery Sommers Brings HAPPY AT HOME To The Palm Beach Institute For The Entertainment Arts

She will be sharing stories from her time on Broadway and traveling the country with some of the best known theater actors.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Broadway And Cabaret Star Avery Sommers Brings HAPPY AT HOME To The Palm Beach Institute For The Entertainment Arts


Broadway star Avery Sommers invites you to "Come on-a-HER-House" for an evening of music and conversation. Avery will be presenting her HAPPY AT HOME concert benefiting the Palm Beach Institute for two amazing nights - October 28 and October 29.

She will be sharing stories from her time on Broadway and traveling the country with some of the best known theater actors. She will talk about her good friend and mentor Burt Reynolds and how she became a much sought after cabaret star.

Seating is limited to 40 people. Tables of four available. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets on sale now!Call: 561 743-9955

Palm Beach Institute is more than a school and a theater. We are a haven in the storm of life for many struggling individuals. Some of our students live with the negative effects of a dysfunctional childhood, domestic abuse, rape, depression, divorce, life threatening medical issues, ADD, Asperger's syndrome, mental health issues and memory loss. We are giving a spotlight to people overcoming addictions and those who are neuro-diverse and divergent thinkers. We have welcomed Holocaust and civil war (Middle East/Europe) survivors, burn victims, unwed mothers, and a former priest who successfully dealt with the transition from religious life to domestic life. We are many things to many people... and we are proud of the role we play in bringing confidence and continuity to the lives of those in need.




