Playhouse On The Square Networking Events Return In September

Playhouse the Square, the Mid-South's largest professional live theatre company, will host quarterly networking events for young professionals beginning Thursday, September 1, 2022 - 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. The first event will be held in the Playhouse on the Square Theatre Café, 66 South Cooper Street Memphis, TN 38104.

Join Playhouse on the Square in the Overton Square Theatre District for a professionals' networking event during the 2022-2023 season. Enjoy wine with light snacks and connect with Mid-South professionals, business leaders, and startups. Guests will receive discounted tickets to the Regional Premiere of Something Rotten! running until September 18th.

The goal is for emerging leaders and seasoned professionals to meet in a casual, stress-free environment, have the opportunity to learn from one another, and to generate leads for their businesses and professional development. While also enjoying the backdrop of famous Overton Square. Light snacks and wine will be provided complimentary.

To register for Playhouse Wine Night visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191433®id=140&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fplayhouseotswinenight.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The remaining Playhouse on the Square Wine Nights are scheduled for Thursdays: December 8, 2022, March 23rd, and June 29, 2023.

For questions, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496.