(Un)known Project And Kentucky Performing Arts Present BROKEN WINGS STILL FLY

(Un)known Project and Kentucky Performing Arts to present BROKEN WINGS STILL FLY on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Bomhard Theater.

“Broken Wings Still Fly” is a powerful series of monologues by Brandi LaShay and Hannah Drake.

The stories presented are based on the narratives of enslaved women in Kentucky. The second season of this production in 2024 featured an expanded script and two new locations, including Farmington Historic Plantation.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

