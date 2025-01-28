Outback Presents And Kentucky Performing Arts Present MATTEO LANE: CAN'T STOP TALKING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Outback Presents and Kentucky Performing Arts will present Matteo Lane: Can't Stop Talking on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

Matteo Lane is a stand-up comedian based in New York City. Matteo has a special on Netflix (The Comedy Lineup) and has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers and several shows on Comedy Central. Before his comedy career, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

