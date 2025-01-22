News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JO KOY: JUST BEING KOY TOUR Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts Center In February

Jo will perform on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

By: Jan. 22, 2025
JO KOY: JUST BEING KOY TOUR Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts Center In February Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Kentucky Performing Arts and Icon Concerts will present JO KOY: JUST BEING KOY TOUR on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at Brown Theatre. 

LATEST NEWS

JO KOY: JUST BEING KOY TOUR Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts Center In February
Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour
Video: Watch the Finale of Next On Stage: Season 5
Brown-Foreman Midnite Ramble Series Presents DRUMLINE LIVE

Jo Koy’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

Koy has starred in films such as Easter Sunday, Disney’s Haunted Mansion, and voiced characters in Netflix’s animated films Monkey King and Leo.

In 2019, Koy reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live from Seattle.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos