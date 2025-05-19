World Premiere of RIDING IN CARS WITH GIRLS Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riding in Cars with Girls, written and performed by Aditi Pradhan, will be having its world premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June.

The solo show that travels around the world exploring what it means to be a woman through a series of car-themed vignettes and asks the question: how do we truly achieve mobility? Catch Riding in Cars with Girls on June 7, 14, 21 at 7:15 p.m. at the Anthony Meindl Studio (905 Cole Theatre)! Tickets are available through the Hollywood Fringe Website.

This show is a recipient of the 2025 Hollywood Fringe scholarship. Proceeds from this show will be donated to Global Fund for Women.

About Aditi Pradhan

Aditi is thrilled to be making her solo show debut with Riding in Cars with Girls. She writes about family relationships, social change, and the South Asian diaspora. She's a member of EST/LA and of New West, EST/LA's playwriting group for young writers, as well as the inaugural Artists at Play Playwrights Group. Aditi is an alum of the Workshop Theatre's Writers Intensive, the Dramatic Question Theatre's American Woman cohort, and the Rickshaw Foundation's Writer's Room. Her play, The Great Tikka Tour (O'Neill 2025 NPC Semifinalist; Seattle Public Theatre 2025 New Works Festival Longlist), is being produced through SheLA Arts in July at the Zephyr. She will be attending a residency at the Blue Mountain Center this summer. She's a recipient of the Signpost Fellowship for BIPOC writers, sponsored by the Dramatists Guild Association. In high school, she was nominated as "Most Dependable," which is the highest honor she's received. BA: UC Berkeley; MFA: USC (current student)

Comments

