Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! 5 Star Theatricals, Long Beach Playhouse, Pantages & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of Los Angeles winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Los Angeles Award Winners!
Best Ensemble
AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018
Choreographer of the Decade
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019
Community Theatre Of The Decade
Long Beach Playhouse
Costume Design of the Decade
Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019
Dancer Of The Decade
Jenna Stocks - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Chris Carver - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018
Director of a Play of the Decade
John Farmanesh-Bocca - TEMPEST REDUX - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and The New American Theatre - 2016
First Theatre You Want to Go Back To
Whitefire Theatre
Lighting Design of the Decade
Donny Jackson - CABARET - Long Beach Playhouse - 2017
Performer Of The Decade
Jimmy Saiz - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Dimo Kim Musical Theatre Factory - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
LOST IN YONKERS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
Stephen Gifford - CABARET - Celebration Theatre - 2018
Sound Design of the Decade
Jeff Gardner - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2017
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Long Beach Playhouse
Top Arts Supporting Organization
The Actors Fund
Top Streaming Production/Performance
NINE WINNING ONE ACTS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020
Vocalist Of The Decade
Cassandra Murphy - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018
