Liza Minnelli To Appear At Million Dollar Theatre For Memoir Launch Event

Liza Minnelli will make a rare onstage appearance in Los Angeles as part of an event celebrating the release of her forthcoming memoir Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, published by Hachette Book Group. The event, presented by How To Academy, will take place March 17 at the Million Dollar Theatre.

Liza Minnelli – Live In Conversation will feature Minnelli in discussion with longtime collaborator Michael Feinstein, who co-wrote the memoir. The evening will also include Vanessa O'Neil, granddaughter of Judy Garland and daughter of Lorna Luft. The program will culminate in a live musical performance by Minnelli.

The event marks Minnelli’s first stage appearance in Los Angeles in approximately 15 years.

Born to film director Vincente Minnelli and Garland, Minnelli built an acclaimed career across film, theater, and music, becoming one of the few performers to achieve EGOT status. Her memoir explores her life in entertainment as well as her experiences with recovery and substance use disorder.

“As I approach eighty years of great living, high kicks, face-plants, and hell-raising,” Minnelli said, “sharing my recovery journey feels more meaningful than anything. Every word of it is in the book, vetted by award winning journalists Josh Getlin and Heidi Evans, who has received the Pulitzer Prize. If you come and see us, let's have laughter, great stories and maybe some wonderful music if How To Academy puts a piano on our stage.”

During the event, Minnelli is expected to share stories and film clips from her career, including reflections on her parents and her sister Lorna Luft, as well as memories involving figures such as Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Halston, Michael Jackson, and Diana, Princess of Wales.

How To Academy Managing Director Vassili Christodoulou said the organization was “beyond thrilled” to host Minnelli in Los Angeles, noting her work in projects ranging from Cabaret to the television series Arrested Development.

The event is part of How To Academy’s expanding North American programming, which also includes appearances by George Saunders, Jennette McCurdy, Slavoj Žižek, and Marina Abramović.

Tickets for the March 17 event begin at 7:30 p.m. and include reserved seating and a signed copy of Minnelli’s memoir.