SHE'S AUSPICIOUS By Mythili Prakash To Be Presented At The Broad Stage

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Kalaivanar Foundation will present SHE'S AUSPICIOUS, a dance production by Mythili Prakash, on April 4 at 7:00 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California.

The full-length work features an all-female cast and explores the relationship between the worship of goddesses and the treatment of women in society. Through the dual figure of goddess and woman, the piece examines cultural narratives, myths, and values that shape ideas of power, identity, and gender. SHE'S AUSPICIOUS has been nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production.

Mythili Prakash is known for work that combines the traditional vocabulary of Bharatanatyam with contemporary themes and perspectives. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she made her solo debut in India at the age of eight and has since performed internationally. She was initially trained by her mother, Viji Prakash, and later mentored by Malavika Sarukkai and Akram Khan. Prakash continues to perform as a principal dancer in Khan’s company and has also worked in film, serving as choreography assistant to director Ang Lee on Life of Pi, in which she appeared as Pi’s wife.

“As the dancer, I inhabit the character of the goddess Devi, who is created by male gods, generated with their energy and weapons, and programmed to kill an army of demons,” Prakash said. “In doing this, I seek to embody and linger in psychological states that challenge the ideals of ‘restraint’ that characterize femininity in both classical dance and in society; this mythical narrative becomes a mirror to our present day reality.”

Prakash is a 2023 United States Artists Fellow and has received grants from the Irvine Dance Foundation and the Center for Cultural Innovation. Her recent short dance film Mollika, commissioned by Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage, was nominated for the 2025 National Dance Award for Best Short Dance Film.

All net proceeds from the performance will be donated to the SABA North America Foundation, which supports South Asian survivors of domestic violence.

Performance Information

SHE'S AUSPICIOUS will be performed April 4 at 7:00 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage, located at 1310 11th Street in Santa Monica, California.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Kalaivanar Foundation.