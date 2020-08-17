The Rose Center Theater Brings You TOGETHER AGAIN

The virtual revue will be released on Saturday August 29 at 7:30pm PDT.

The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically affected the arts industry leading to unprecedented implications that have reached far and wide.

Last month the Rose Center Theater released their first ever completely virtual musical revue, Together. In joining them for that special release, they all got to experience the unifying power of music by virtually gathering to enjoy the talents of artists from across the country, at the same time. Based on the feedback they received, what they learned after that historic virtual release was how strong the appetite and desire for the arts and musical theater the community has been craving.

Enter stage left, TOGETHER AGAIN.

On Saturday August 29 at 7:30pm PDT, they are re-releasing an enhanced version of the virtual music revue. Still featuring your favorite Rose Center Theater performers, but now with never before seen musical numbers and footage!

You are invited to join us for TOGETHER AGAIN, a virtual music revue filled with even more music, laughter, and unity!

Purchase a "ticket" by making a suggested donation of just $10 and receive a link to "gather" on Friday July 17 at 7:30 p.m. PST for the release TOGETHER AGAIN!

The lineup includes:

Olivia Aniceto, Sofia Aniceto, Vince Aniceto, Laura Bangasser, Charity Bielicki, Taven Blanke, Phil Boardman, Garrett Brown, Stephanie Bull, Erin Bull, Lily Buonocore, Sandy Campbell, Chris Caputo, Melissa Cook, Devin Cortez, Brittany Fuller, Nicole Gerardi, Lauren Gravitt, Tricia Griffin, Kristin Henry, Rylie Herbel, Taylor Herbel, Collin Higgins, Greta Hulterstrum, Katie Hulterstrum, Alexis Karol, Ali Lundin, Patrick McCormick, Zariah Merrill, Melinda Messenger, Shaun Miller, Kayre Morrison, Adrienne Morrow, Mary Murphy-Nelson, Tim Nelson, Scott Ratner, Dirk Rogers, Elizabeth Romero, Cat Sacksteder, Kyle Selig, Cliff Senior, Neil Starkenberg, Trevin Stephenson, Daisy Tye, Aly West

Visit www.rosecentertheater.com/events and get your ticket today!

