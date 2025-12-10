Niia to Play Special Blue Note Shows in Los Angeles and New York

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist, pianist, and composer Niia has announced a special slate of live shows for two nights only: February 23rd at Blue Note NYC and March 1st at Blue Note LA.

Niia and music director Dennis Hamm (Thundercat) will curate two intimate sets per night, featuring surprise medleys and music from her recently released fifth studio album, V. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 12. For tickets and more information, visit here.

V, co-produced by Spencer Zahn (Dawn Richard, Empress Of) and Lawrence Rothman (Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Kali Uchis), is Niia's new jazz record. For the songs, she took inspiration from jazz pianists like Bill Evans and musical scores featured in Italian cinema. Listen to it below.

ABOUT NIIA

Niia Bertino is a classically trained pianist and vocalist rooted in jazz who blends elegance with edge and a timeless voice, with razor-sharp songwriting. Her past work has received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Interview Mag, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Photo Credit: Szilveszter Mako

Los Angeles Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Hollywood Bowl) 9.3% of votes 2. HAIR (Conundrum Theatre) 5.1% of votes 3. HEATHERS (Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production) 5% of votes Vote Now!