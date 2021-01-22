The Music Center And Dublab Launch 'A Quiet Scene: L.A.' Film Project

The Music Center and non-profit radio station dublab have partnered to offer A Quiet Scene: L.A., a free film competition and screening initiative. Starting today, the public is invited to submit a short original film that is an authentic reflection of Los Angeles during current times. The program is open to all ages, minors will need parental consent to submit an entry. Each short film must be paired with, and filmed in duration to, one of the seven tracks featured on the EP, Luminous, composed by pioneering ambient music artists and brothers, Roger and Brian Eno, and released by Deutsche Grammophon as a follow-up to Mixing Colours, their lauded debut album as a duo. Those tracks on Luminous are "Moss"; "Violet"; "Manganese"; "Vermillion"; "Marble"; "Pewter"; and "Malachite."

Interested filmmakers may submit their work on filmfreeway.com/AQuietSceneLA from Friday, January 22, 2021, through Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT. To expand community participation, The Music Center and dublab have partnered with Outfest, Visual Communications and Latino Film Institute, three Los Angeles-based film organizations, for their film festival expertise and deep commitment to supporting under-represented voices.

A Quiet Scene: L.A. provides an L.A. perspective to the highly successful 2020 public audio-visual project-A Quiet Scene-created by Deutsche Grammophon and the Eno brothers in 2020 in support of their Mixing Colours album showing short scenes shot by people from their newly found confined spaces at home in the first wave of the global pandemic.

Film submissions should be scored to a single Luminous track and will be evaluated based on interpretation of "a quiet scene", interpretation of Los Angeles, reflection of current times and creativity and originality of the work. Production quality and value will be taken into consideration as well. More information, plus complete terms and conditions are available at musiccenter.org/aquietscenela. Awardees of "official selections" and "best films" will be notified on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, and their films will be screened publicly on the large LED screens on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center from March 20-April 18, 2021. In addition to the outdoor exhibition, the best films will also be featured for viewing on The Music Center Offstage, the performing arts center's virtual platform. The Music Center will further extend the project by partnering with artworxL.A. to engage its students as they learn about various approaches to combining sound and imagery, culminating in their own short film projects inspired by the creative process of Mixing Colours.

"A Quiet Scene: L.A. brings people together through the experience of listening, creating and enjoying films that complement the contemplative tracks of Luminous, and uplifts audiences through the arts," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "As the world comes to terms with our common experience of isolation and self-reflection over the last year, arts experiences are a healing and unifying remedy. A Quiet Scene: L.A. offers people the opportunity to create a conversation between sight and sound that soothes the senses and illuminates a more hopeful year ahead. We are honored to work with so many esteemed partners and experts in the music and film community to bring this opportunity to the public to engage in the arts and expect A Quiet Scene: L.A. will serve as a record of time and expression."

"A Quiet Scene will provide the opportunity for Los Angeles artists/filmmakers to collaborate and be part of a body of work originated by the Eno brothers in its original form as Mixing Colours. With the idea of blurring the lines between audience and artists, A Quiet Scene: L.A. aims to be inclusive and interactive, providing a sense of comfort and enrichment whether you visit the exhibit or you are one of the participating artists," added Alejandro Cohen, director at dublab.

The opening of A Quiet Scene: LA film competition also marks the opening of the first public screening and sound installation of the original audio-visual project in a safe outdoor location. From January 22, 2012 through February 21, 2021, The Music Center will exhibit more than 100 short film finalists and winning entries from A Quiet Scene on the LED screens on its Jerry Moss Plaza. For the first 72 hours, global audiences will be able to view these selected films via a continuous live camera feed from the plaza as well as a direct feed of the content being broadcast on the screens. The live YouTube feed, embedded on musiccenter.org and dublab.com, will be available from noon on Friday, January 22, 2021 through noon on Monday, January 25, 2021; the livestream will not be archived or shown past January 25, 2021.

The original video project arose from a public competition by record label Deutsche Grammophon in support of the brothers' first collaborative studio album, Mixing Colours, which was released on March 20, 2020. The album was 15 years in the making, with both artists drawing on their long experience as composers, performers and producers to compose music that creates a deep meditation on shifting tonal shades and contrasts in timbre. Beginning January 22, 2021, the CD and digital visual album, both titled Mixing Colours Expanded, will be available to celebrate the winners of the A Quiet Scene collaboration. Also available is Brian Eno's first-ever collection of music from his film and television soundtrack oeuvre, Film Music 1976-2020, which will be released on 2LP and 1CD via UMe. Brian Eno's Rams: Original Soundtrack Album, the complete soundtrack from Gary Hustwit's 2018 documentary will also be available on January 22 as a limited-edition CD.