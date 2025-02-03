Talkback Series Set for FOUR WOMEN IN RED at Victory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Victory Theatre will present a talkback series to run in conjunction with the world premiere of Four Women in Red, a new play by Laura Shamas (Chickasaw Nation) about the current crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in the U.S. Previews for Four Women in Red begin February 8, with opening night set for February 14 (International Day of Action for #MMIW) and performances continuing through March 23. Talkbacks are scheduled to follow four Sunday matinees, beginning with the preview on February 9.

The talkback on Sunday, Feb. 9 will feature Shamas alongside the play’s director, Jeanette Harrison (Onondaga Nation) and members of the cast.

A discussion on Sunday, Feb. 16 will be moderated by Tayana Viscarra (Piro-Tewa Pueblo, Apache, Kumiai, European) and Norm Sands (Apache, Yaqui, European), co-founders and leaders of Way of the Sacred Mountain, an indigenous-led, grassroots partnership providing healing and support for families and communities affected by MMIW.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, Cynthia Ruiz (Cherokee Nation, Latina), a best selling author, professor, commissioner, leadership expert, executive coach and inspirational speaker, will lead the Q & A. Ruiz’s new book, with co-author Jennie V. Estrada, is titled “Sacred Ceremony & Rituals for today's world: A how to guide.”

Finally, Sunday, March 9 will see a talkback with Native Voices at the Autry artistic director DeLanna Studi (Cherokee Nation) moderated by managing director Elisa Blandford.

Indigenous women are currently facing an epidemic of violence, with some of the highest rates of physical and sexual violence in the nation. Four Women in Red stars Carolyn Dunn (Tunica-Choctaw/Biloxi, Mvskoke), Harriette Feliz (Chumash), Zoey Reyes (Dinéh and Chicana) and Jehnean Washington (Yuchi, Seminole and Shoshone) as four First American women desperate to find missing friends and relatives in the face of apathetic sheriffs and dwindling clues.

