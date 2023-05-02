TWO CATS ON A DATE Comes to Hollywood Fringe Next Month

Two Cats on a Date is a high energy solo show in which one woman plays two cats whose romantic dinner kaleidoscopes into a world of intergenerational regret. It's a darkly comedic, deranged adventure with a surprising amount of heart, exploring family trauma, PTSD, and how we come to hurt the ones we love. Despite the deceptively simple set and dialogue spoken only in meows, the audience is guided-at times by force-through an evolving, nuanced universe of fucked up felines. Two Cats on a Date opens as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival on Sunday, June 4th at 4:30 pm at the The Actor's Company's Let Live Theatre - 916 N Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, CA.

"The best response we get from people who've seen the show is when they text us, days later, to say "my partner and I haven't been able to stop meowing at each other," comments Kelly, "There's no shortage of funny, thought-provoking stories for audiences to choose from, so if they're going to give us an hour of their time, we want to make an impact on their lives. If that means they cry during the finale? Great. But if they start meowing to their loved ones on a daily basis? Even better."

Starring Griffin Kelly. Directed by Shozo Okada. Written and Produced by Griffin Kelly & Shozo Okada.