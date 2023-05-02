TWO CATS ON A DATE Comes to Hollywood Fringe Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
May. 02, 2023  

Two Cats on a Date is a high energy solo show in which one woman plays two cats whose romantic dinner kaleidoscopes into a world of intergenerational regret. It's a darkly comedic, deranged adventure with a surprising amount of heart, exploring family trauma, PTSD, and how we come to hurt the ones we love. Despite the deceptively simple set and dialogue spoken only in meows, the audience is guided-at times by force-through an evolving, nuanced universe of fucked up felines. Two Cats on a Date opens as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival on Sunday, June 4th at 4:30 pm at the The Actor's Company's Let Live Theatre - 916 N Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, CA.

"The best response we get from people who've seen the show is when they text us, days later, to say "my partner and I haven't been able to stop meowing at each other," comments Kelly, "There's no shortage of funny, thought-provoking stories for audiences to choose from, so if they're going to give us an hour of their time, we want to make an impact on their lives. If that means they cry during the finale? Great. But if they start meowing to their loved ones on a daily basis? Even better."

Starring Griffin Kelly. Directed by Shozo Okada. Written and Produced by Griffin Kelly & Shozo Okada.




HARD Summer Adds MK B2b Sonny Fodera, Yung Bae, Pawsa, Rochelle Jordan, And NØLL To 2023 Lineup
Today, HARD Events has announced new additions to the lineup for the return of HARD Summer Music Festival to the City of Angels for the first time in ten years. Taking place in Downtown Los Angeles from August 5th-6th, the milestone fifteenth edition of HARD Summer will utilize a brand new venue combination with various stages spread out across the campuses of the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium.
Holocaust Museum LA to Present THE AMERICAN WAY, A Book Talk Featuring Story Of Real-Life Superheroes
Holocaust Museum LA will present 'The American Way,' a book talk with authors Bonnie Siegler and Helene Stapinski moderated by entertainment personality and television host Melissa Rivers, Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the museum.
Terron Brooks to Present THE SOUL OF BROADWAY, UNPLUGGED At The Carpenter Center This Month
The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach concludes their 2022-2023 season with star of Broadway and TV, Terron Brooks in The Soul of Broadway, Unplugged on Wednesday May 10 and Thursday May 11 at 7 p.m. J
Bryan Stoops' CELEBRITY GIRLFRIEND DRAFT to Open in June at Thymele Arts
Celebrity Girlfriend Draft opens June 22nd, 2023 at Thymele Arts.

