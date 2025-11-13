TINSELCOLOR: HOLIDAY SOUNDTRACKS LIVE Reveals Full Cast At CineVita

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For The Record will launch TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live on December 2, announcing the full company for the new production hosted by Joey McIntyre. The world-premiere event will be presented through December 30 at CineVita, the 15,000-square-foot Spiegeltent at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium.

Set within CineVita’s stained-glass and mirrored interior, the production will create an immersive concert environment built around more than two dozen holiday film scores performed by an eight-piece band and a company of 14 artists. McIntyre will be joined by principal performers Brian Justin Crum, Ty Taylor, Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Dionne Gipson, along with the full ensemble of vocalists, dancers and musicians.

Crum, known for America’s Got Talent and prior Broadway credits including Next to Normal, has appeared in national tours of Wicked, We Will Rock You, The Addams Family and Grease, and most recently performed in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. Taylor, frontman of Vintage Trouble, brings extensive stage credits on Broadway and a touring career alongside artists including Tina Turner and The Rolling Stones. Wells, a breakout performer from Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, has appeared in Love Actually Live and productions at Pasadena Playhouse and CineVita. Gipson’s television work includes Found, Haus of Vicious and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, along with multiple For The Record productions.

The company also features James Byous, Lord KraVen, Maeva Feitelson, Keh Mey and Brayden Gleave, joined by dancers Princeton Kirkland, Jessica Bally, Austin Lee and Tina Hidai.

TICKETS

Performances run December 2–30 at CineVita at Hollywood Park, 1248 District Drive, Inglewood, CA. Tickets range from $19 for standing room and $39 for balcony seating to $69 for main-floor tables, with premium private tables and booths available. Tickets are on sale at tinselcolor.com.