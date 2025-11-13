THE ONE-DAY PLAY FESTIVAL Brings New 24-Hour Plays To Theatre West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On December 2 at 8 p.m., Theatre West will present its One-Day Play Festival, a program of short plays created in a 24-hour period by members of its writing, directing, and acting collective.

The event will take place at Theatre West, located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. in Los Angeles, near Universal City, North Hollywood, and Studio City. Street parking is available, along with a credit-card-only lot across the street.

Admission will be offered at $15, $30, and $40. General admission tickets are $15. Theatre Fanatic tickets at $30 include admission and an Instagram shout-out after the performance, while Theatre Crazed tickets at $40 include admission, an Instagram shout-out, and a complimentary beverage at the concession counter. Donations of any amount will be accepted on Giving Tuesday.