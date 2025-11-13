THE ONE-DAY PLAY FESTIVAL Brings New 24-Hour Plays To Theatre West

Short plays created and performed in 24 hours.
On December 2 at 8 p.m., Theatre West will present its One-Day Play Festival, a program of short plays created in a 24-hour period by members of its writing, directing, and acting collective.
The event will take place at Theatre West, located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. in Los Angeles, near Universal City, North Hollywood, and Studio City. Street parking is available, along with a credit-card-only lot across the street.
Admission will be offered at $15, $30, and $40. General admission tickets are $15. Theatre Fanatic tickets at $30 include admission and an Instagram shout-out after the performance, while Theatre Crazed tickets at $40 include admission, an Instagram shout-out, and a complimentary beverage at the concession counter. Donations of any amount will be accepted on Giving Tuesday.
Founded in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in Los Angeles and is celebrating its 63rd year. Its membership includes actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians, with alumni such as Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O’Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, Jim Beaver, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals, nearly 70 percent of which originated in its workshops, with several moving to Broadway, regional tours, and film, including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; and Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding, which transferred Off-Broadway in 2022, as well as the co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, which later ran on Broadway in 2023.
