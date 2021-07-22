THE MAGICAL WORLD OF DR. SEUSS Will Be Performed at Generation DCD Studio Next Month

As things begin to reopen, and theatre companies make their return, Artistic Director Sebastian Muñoz is excited about the wide range of theatre his acclaimed Force of Nature Productions is once again ready to stage. A top priority for the father of two was to provide children who have spent most of the past year and a half stuck at home a live, in-person theatrical experience.

As such, Force of Nature Productions presents The Magical World of Dr. Seuss for four shows on August 15 and 22 at Generation DCD Studio in Burbank.

The Magical World of Dr. Seuss is a whimsical journey of adventure and fun for families, straight out of the pages and onto the stage for all to experience. Renowned artist Duffy Hudson brings to life Dr. Seuss classics like And to Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street, Horton Hears a Who!, The Sneetches, and more, while one of L.A.'s most innovative magicians Micah Cover rounds out the show with interactive magic sure to awe kids of all ages.

"I saw how much being inside, away from their friends, with so little to do for so long impacted my kids," Muñoz said. "As a father and artist, I found it to be a responsibility to kids, parents, our community to offer a live experience that will bring families together to laugh, cheer and applaud. What better than Dr. Seuss?"

Muñoz feels blessed to have such accomplished artists like Hudson and Cover as part of the Force of Nature company and is excited to have them paired up for a show like this; a perfect fit. Hudson is a stage veteran with hundreds of plays under his belt as both actor and director. He is perhaps most know for his one-man shows where he has played Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Einstein, Harry Houdini, George Burns and more. Cover is a teacher, producer, writer, consultant and a top performer in the Art of Magic. He has performed all over the country and is most known for his headlining work at the famed Magic Castle. Hudson and Cover have worked together before and promise an entertaining show that will change each time based on the audience.

The Magical World of Dr. Seuss marks just the first of several new productions Force of Nature has planned for the near future. While not quite ready to announce, Muñoz encourages theatre lovers to keep checking www.fonproductions.com for what's to come.

"We're so excited to be back to doing what we love," he said. "We want to show everyone that live theatre is still alive and ready to provide our community with the entertainment distraction that so many of us need in our lives. If we manage to put a smile on people's faces with this show, we've done our job."

Tickets: https://www.fonproductions.com/drseussworld