Submission Deadline Extended For Pembroke Taparelli Festival

Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival (PTAFF) is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization founded in 2016. For its fourth annual festival, the Festival is requesting submissions for both short films and feature-length films on the themes of Race, Religion, Social Justice and their intersection.

The Festival is currently scheduled to take place November 7- November 10 at a Hollywood venue to be announced shortly. In addition to its roster of films, the Festival will include a fine arts exhibition, a panel discussion on the Festival's themes, and the presentation of a play from Nigeria, Wedlock of the Gods.

Awards and prizes will be given to films in the categories of Best Narrative Feature (Domestic and International); Best Documentary (Domestic and International); Best Short; and Best Sceenplay.

Deadline for film submissions is Thursday, August 22, 2019. To submit, go to https://filmfreeway.com/PembrokeTaparelliArtsandFilmFestival





