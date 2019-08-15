Submission Deadline Extended For Pembroke Taparelli Festival

Aug. 15, 2019  

Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival (PTAFF) is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization founded in 2016. For its fourth annual festival, the Festival is requesting submissions for both short films and feature-length films on the themes of Race, Religion, Social Justice and their intersection.

The Festival is currently scheduled to take place November 7- November 10 at a Hollywood venue to be announced shortly. In addition to its roster of films, the Festival will include a fine arts exhibition, a panel discussion on the Festival's themes, and the presentation of a play from Nigeria, Wedlock of the Gods.

Awards and prizes will be given to films in the categories of Best Narrative Feature (Domestic and International); Best Documentary (Domestic and International); Best Short; and Best Sceenplay.

Deadline for film submissions is Thursday, August 22, 2019. To submit, go to https://filmfreeway.com/PembrokeTaparelliArtsandFilmFestival



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Company Of Fools Announces New Acting Intensives
  • WAITRESS to Delight Audiences at Morrison Center For The Performing Arts November 2019
  • JOSH GROBAN to Play Outlaw Field At The Idaho Botanical Garden
  • Company Of Fools Announces John C. Glenn Legacy Fund And John C. Glenn Stage At The Liberty Theatre