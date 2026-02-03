SkyPilot Theatre to Present Annual One-Act Festival This Spring

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SkyPilot Theatre Company will present its 2026 One-Act Festival which will be performed over two weekends in alternating groups, Series A and Series B, February 20-22 and February 27-March 1 at Moving Arts Theatre.

After receiving hundreds of submissions from all over the world, SkyPilot selected nine standout plays for the festival that answer these questions: Do you believe in redemption? Forgiveness? Does everyone deserve the chance to redeem themselves? If you could go back and do it differently, would you? Will you allow them to? Perhaps going forward you are given the opportunity. Comedic or dramatic. Life or death. The possibilities are endless and so will be the fun!

Series A (February 20th at 8pm, February 22nd at 3pm, February 28th at 8pm) features:

And For My Next Trick, written by Matthew Moore and directed by Bri Ana Wagner

A Man Walks Into A Bar, written by F.J. Hartland and directed by Nate Raven

The Finding, written by Peter Mitsopoulos and directed by Kelly DeSarla

The Person Play, written by Thomas J. Misuraca and directed by Kelsey Dougherty

Series B (February 21st at 8pm, February 27th at 8pm, March 1st at 3pm) features:

The Box, written by Romney Humphrey and directed by Cameron Murphy

Dances With Wives, written by Guy Newsham and directed by Morris Schorr

In-Flight Analysis, written by Joyce Newman Scott and directed by Piper Major

Ambiguous, written by Paul Joseph Gulino and directed by Jonathan Fahn

Scratch-Offs, written by Randy Lee Gross and directed by Stephan Nieman

Performing in the festival are:

Rachael Maye Aronoff, Miles Bobbe, Dylan Bowers, Karen Brundage, Jon Paul Burkhart, Amberlee Clark, Goreti da Silva, Victoria Elder, Jean Fiumara, Madison Freeland, Jacqueline Gill, Rafael Hernandez Roulet, John Klenk, Chuck Lacey, Piper Major, Darci Monet, Paul Nieman , Hudson O'Brien, Marie Pettit, Eileen Rogers, Morry Schorr, Marjorie “MJ” Scott, Rosemary Thomas, Tim Trobec, Shantilly Tuazon, Laura Walker, and Tina Walsch.