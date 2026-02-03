Music at the Odyssey to Present John Snow's THE POETRY IN MUSIC

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music at the Odyssey will present John Snow's ‘The Poetry in Music' for one performance only: Saturday, Februrary 21.

“Music at the Odyssey” series curator, music director and bass player John Snow leads an all-star cast and band in The Poetry in Music, exploring the intersection of poetry and music through the works of John Coltrane, Joni Mitchell, Patti Smith, Langston Hughes, Hoagy Carmichael, Bob Dylan and more. Performers include Susie Glaze, Princeton Parker, Steve Rankin, Michael A. Shepperd, Janellen Steininger and Adrienne Visnic.

The band features Snow on bass, Leo Folsom on piano; Ben Flocks on saxophone; and Adam Starkopf on percussion, The stage manager is Sophie Hankes. Beth Hogan produces alongside Snow for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble.

