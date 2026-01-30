Photos: First Look At Will Swenson And Lesli Margherita In SWEENEY TODD At La Mirada Theatre

Production photos have been released for La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment’s revival of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, now running through February 22, 2026, at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The production stars Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Sweeney Todd and Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita as Mrs. Lovett, with direction by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander. The Stephen Sondheim musical features music and lyrics by Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler, and is based on the adaptation by Christopher Bond.

Sweeeney Todd tells the story of an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th-century London seeking revenge against the judge who destroyed his family. His alliance with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett leads to a series of violent events that blend dark humor with social commentary. The musical was originally produced on Broadway in 1979, earning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Joining Swenson and Margherita in the cast are Chris Hunter as Anthony, Allison Sheppard as Johanna, Norman Large as Judge Turpin, Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as Beadle Bamford, Austyn Myers as Tobias, Andrew Polec as Pirelli, Meghan Andrews as The Beggar Woman, and Jeff Lowe as The Overseer. The ensemble includes Gabbie Adner, Anthony Cannarella, Ryan Dietz, Grant Hodges, Bets Malone, Drew Margolis, Michael McClure, Hassan Nazari-Robati, Lizzy Sheck, Rianny Vasquez, and Toni Elizabeth White, with Davide Costa and Maddie Miller Lacambra serving as swings.

The creative team includes musical director Darryl Archibald and choreographer Lee Martino.

Sweeeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is currently performing at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California.