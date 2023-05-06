Sacred Fools to Present REFLECT ON: MALE CHOREOGRAPHERS

As part of Sacred Fools Theater Company's Ladder Up Initiative, the company will continue its collaboration with choreographer James MahKween by presenting "Reflect On: Male Choreographers" for two performances, Friday & Saturday, May 11 & 12, at 8:00 pm on the Broadwater Main Stage, at 1076 Lillian Way.

About James MahKween and "Reflect On"

Aiming to create events that give choreographers a platform to share work based around a chosen theme, the MahKween Method was created in 2016 by MahKween. Developed from all the training genres he has studied to express his style of movement, storytelling, and advocacy for things in life, these various elements became an umbrella of different creative production-based platforms of art (e.g. dance, photography, videography, fashion, and more).

MahKween found this approach to not only offer space to be artistic, but also for developing and producing different artistic platforms and to allow other artists to share their gifts.

"I came up with the title because I always believe in leaving a message for the audience to absorb and it gives the audience and artist to connect on a focused topic" said MahKween. "Being happy or sad or just even offering something educational that people never knew or gain a new perspective. Connection and conversation is key."

"This is Sacred Fools' second collaboration with Mr. MahKween," said Sacred Fools Producing Director Scott Leggett ("Three Guys, One Groupon," "How We Got On"), who serves as the show's Producer. "The first showcase last fall was extraordinary and we are truly excited for the next part of REFLECT!"

In December, MahKween and Sacred Fools presented "Reflect On: Women," featuring pieces choreographed by Rashaida Hill, Alondra Zitlaly Pérez, Rachael Servello, Latrice Postell, Zion Regis, Rachel Turner, Tashara Gavin-Moorehead and Marina Thomas.

About the Ladder Up Initiative

Ladder Up is a Sacred Fools Board initiative that seeks to share and connect our resources, knowledge, relationships and 25+ years of experience in ways that are more specific and interactive than just financial assistance.

"The idea is to focus on a specific artist (or group) or theater maker from a historically underrepresented community and work with them to move past a particular artistic or producing challenge - to help them to step up a career or creative level," said Sacred Fools Board President Bruno Oliver. "It's a new and developing program and we thank James MahKween for not only being our first but also for helping us better define Ladder Up for the future."

Sacred Fools Theater Company, the resident theater company of The Broadwater, 1078 Lillian Way (Santa Monica Blvd. and Lillian Way) on Theater Row, is a non-profit, ensemble-run theater company founded in 1997, committed to the development of new plays and projects that challenge traditional expectations of the theatrical experience.

For information regarding The Broadwater, please visit www.thebroadwaterla.com