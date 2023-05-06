Sacred Fools to Present REFLECT ON: MALE CHOREOGRAPHERS

Performances will take place on May 11 and 12.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 2 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' Photo 3 VIDEO: First Listen To Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

As part of Sacred Fools Theater Company's Ladder Up Initiative, the company will continue its collaboration with choreographer James MahKween by presenting "Reflect On: Male Choreographers" for two performances, Friday & Saturday, May 11 & 12, at 8:00 pm on the Broadwater Main Stage, at 1076 Lillian Way.

About James MahKween and "Reflect On"

Aiming to create events that give choreographers a platform to share work based around a chosen theme, the MahKween Method was created in 2016 by MahKween. Developed from all the training genres he has studied to express his style of movement, storytelling, and advocacy for things in life, these various elements became an umbrella of different creative production-based platforms of art (e.g. dance, photography, videography, fashion, and more).

MahKween found this approach to not only offer space to be artistic, but also for developing and producing different artistic platforms and to allow other artists to share their gifts.

"I came up with the title because I always believe in leaving a message for the audience to absorb and it gives the audience and artist to connect on a focused topic" said MahKween. "Being happy or sad or just even offering something educational that people never knew or gain a new perspective. Connection and conversation is key."

"This is Sacred Fools' second collaboration with Mr. MahKween," said Sacred Fools Producing Director Scott Leggett ("Three Guys, One Groupon," "How We Got On"), who serves as the show's Producer. "The first showcase last fall was extraordinary and we are truly excited for the next part of REFLECT!"

In December, MahKween and Sacred Fools presented "Reflect On: Women," featuring pieces choreographed by Rashaida Hill, Alondra Zitlaly Pérez, Rachael Servello, Latrice Postell, Zion Regis, Rachel Turner, Tashara Gavin-Moorehead and Marina Thomas.

About the Ladder Up Initiative

Ladder Up is a Sacred Fools Board initiative that seeks to share and connect our resources, knowledge, relationships and 25+ years of experience in ways that are more specific and interactive than just financial assistance.

"The idea is to focus on a specific artist (or group) or theater maker from a historically underrepresented community and work with them to move past a particular artistic or producing challenge - to help them to step up a career or creative level," said Sacred Fools Board President Bruno Oliver. "It's a new and developing program and we thank James MahKween for not only being our first but also for helping us better define Ladder Up for the future."

Sacred Fools Theater Company, the resident theater company of The Broadwater, 1078 Lillian Way (Santa Monica Blvd. and Lillian Way) on Theater Row, is a non-profit, ensemble-run theater company founded in 1997, committed to the development of new plays and projects that challenge traditional expectations of the theatrical experience.

For information regarding The Broadwater, please visit www.thebroadwaterla.com




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Casa Romantica Looks To The Community For Support In Reopening And Resuming Activities Photo
Casa Romantica Looks To The Community For Support In Reopening And Resuming Activities

As the former home of San Clemente founder Ole Hanson, Casa Romantica is one of the oldest cultural centers in Southern California – and also an important part of the county's history and identity, serving as a beacon of culture, education, and community engagement for residents and visitors alike.

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1 Photo
IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1

Lighthouse Immersive has announced that the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition at Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (6400 Sunset Boulevard) will host its final extension starting June 1; it must end June 11 after hosting over 620,000 guests in L.A. since it opened in August of 2021. 

Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Photo
Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Los Altos Stage Company presents Sunday in the Park with George featuring music and Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM and a book by JAMES LAPINE, June 2-25, 2023.

Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater Photo
Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater

Award winning theater director Gregg T. Daniel is set to direct the new play 'Can I Touch It' written by Francisca Da Silveira at the Rogue Machine Theater.


More Hot Stories For You

IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit In Los Angeles Final Extension Begins June 1
Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGELos Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Gregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine TheaterGregg T. Daniel To Direct CAN I TOUCH IT at Rogue Machine Theater
Ken Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This MonthKen Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This Month

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Different Drum: The Music of Linda Ronstadt"
Arthur Newman Theatre (5/07-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shankar Plays Shankar
The Alex Theatre (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Otello
LA Opera (5/13-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MORE BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH GLENN ROSENBLUM
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bring the Noise: If These Walls Could Sing
The Wallis (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breakup Addict
The Zephyr (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Book of Days
Campus Theatre, El Camino College (5/12-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU