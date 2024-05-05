SON OF A STRIPPER Comes to Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Son of a Stripper, an original one-man show, is coming to North Hollywood. Writer Jack Truman will be having a free staged reading event of the 45 minute play on Monday, May 20th at 2:00 pm at New Musicals, Inc.

"People know nothing about this lost era", Truman said in press materials. "It's important for people to learn about stories they know nothing about. Burlesque is an important part of my life. I grew up in that era. It helped shaped me into the man I am today".

Son of a Stripper is a story about a 50 something man who grew up in the burlesque industry, and spent 35 years in the entertainment business. Truman is is the son of a burlesque dancer, and grew up in that unique environment.

"I remember being on the road with my Mother in the 70's, growing up on the burlesque circuit", Truman says. "This man grew up around nudity and pornography. And I think I turned out all right. The 70's were a different time. We've changed a lot. This is an important story that needs to be told and shared with the world."

Truman is the Director of Theatre at Walters State Community College in Eastern Tennessee. A 35 year veteran in the entertainment business, he is an award winning actor, director, writer and filmmaker. As a filmmaker, his independent films have screened at over 600 film festivals around the world. He has also appeared in many television series and major motion pictures. Recently, the state of Tennessee honored Truman for being elected at the Eastern Tennessee board representative for the Tennessee Theatre Association, an organization that recognizes high school theatre departments across the state of Tennessee.

"With this story, if I can open one person's eyes to a world they know nothing about, and they can learn the importance of a story like this, that's all I can ask for. We need to learn about these different things. That's the importance of art. To teach people about different stories. Theatre is supposed to be fun. It's playtime. That's why we do it. And this has been a fun, creative life that I want to share with others".

More about the free staged reading event on May 20th can be found on the Eventbrite page at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/staged-reading-son-of-a-stripper-a-one-man-show-tickets-895600925477

