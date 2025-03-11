RED BIKE by Caridad Svich Comes to CalRep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Red Bike, by OBIE award-winning playwright, Caridad Svich, will open in The Players Theatre on the campus of California State University, Long Beach (CSULB), on Friday March 21 at 7:30pm. The play takes us back to the moment that changed everything. Take a journey through the eyes of a child grasping for hope, exploring possibilities, and navigating the complex tapestry of life in “these here United States.” Poignant, powerful, and brimming with the questions we're all quietly asking: Where are we headed? How do we hold on to the dreams that once felt so boundless? Feel the rush of nostalgia, the pull of possibility, and the joy of rediscovering your own red bike.

“In the few moments before a child crashes their red bike, we explore the socio-economic divide, capitalism, globalism, nationalism, gentrification, the racial tensions and immigration, our relationship with technology, the differences between rural and urban communities, and the gap between old and young – all through the eyes of an eleven-year-old child. Red Bike is a rich, poetic, insightful and wonderfully theatrical text.” — Jack Paterson (Co-Artistic Director, BoucheWHACKED!, Vancouver)

Red Bike is directed by Alana Dietze: director, actor and former Associate Artistic Director of the Echo Theater Company. KCRW's Anthony Byrnes said “Ms. Dietze has directed a string of plays at the Echo, including Dry Land and A Small Fire, that have provided tender, poignant and fierce windows on the female experience. If you don't know her work, you should.”

Red Bike is the first play California Repertory has produced in The Players Theatre since returning to in-person programming. The 82-seat space has been refurbished to accommodate audiences seeking a more intimate theatrical experience.

