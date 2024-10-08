Producer Allison Abbate Will Introduce FRANKENWEENIE At The El Capitan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Frankenweenie is returning to the El Capitan Theatre big screen this October! An Opening Night Fan Event screening will take place Friday October 11 at 7pm, and will now feature a special introduction with Producer Allison Abbate! Tickets are $40 and include popcorn, fountain beverage, and event credential.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.

From Disney and creative genius Tim Burton (Alice in Wonderland, The Nightmare Before Christmas) comes the hilarious and offbeat Frankenweenie, a heartwarming tale about a boy and his dog.

After unexpectedly losing his beloved dog Sparky, young Victor harnesses the power of science to bring his best friend back to life---with just a few minor adjustments. He tries to hide his home-sewn creation, but when Sparky gets out, Victor's fellow students, teachers and the entire town learn that getting a new "leash on life" can be monstrous.

