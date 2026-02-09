Photos: RICHARD III At A Noise Within

RICHARD III begins its run at A Noise Within this weekend.
Production photos have been released for RICHARD III, which begins performances this Saturday at A Noise Within. The production is a streamlined staging of William Shakespeare’s Richard III, reimagined in 1970s Britain and directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos.
The cast is led by Ann Noble as Richard, with Lynn Robert Berg as Buckingham, Lesley Fera as Queen Elizabeth, Neill Fleming as King Edward IV, Samuel Garnett as Hastings, Wesley Guimarães as Richmond, Veralyn Jones as the Duchess of York, Trisha Miller as Queen Margaret, Alex Neher as Rivers, Tony Pasqualini as Stanley, Erika Soto as Lady Anne, and Randolph Thompson as Clarence. The ensemble also includes Brendan Burgos, Vic Crusaos, Dominick Jaramillo, Micah Lanfer, and Sean Umeda.
Cienfuegos said the production aims to move quickly and feel contemporary, noting that the staging emphasizes momentum and clarity for modern audiences while focusing on Richard’s pursuit of power.
Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz
The Ensemble
Ann Noble and Erika Soto
Alex Neher, Randolph Thompson and Wesley Guimaraes
Samuel Garnett, Ann Noble and Ensemble
Dominick Jaramillo, Alex Neher, Sean Umeda, Lesley Fera, Vic Crusaos
Ann Noble and Tony Pasqualini Photo by Craig Schwartz
Ann Noble and Neill Fleming
