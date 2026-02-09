 tracker
Photos: RICHARD III At A Noise Within

RICHARD III begins its run at A Noise Within this weekend.

Production photos have been released for RICHARD III, which begins performances this Saturday at A Noise Within. The production is a streamlined staging of William Shakespeare’s Richard III, reimagined in 1970s Britain and directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos.

The cast is led by Ann Noble as Richard, with Lynn Robert Berg as Buckingham, Lesley Fera as Queen Elizabeth, Neill Fleming as King Edward IV, Samuel Garnett as Hastings, Wesley Guimarães as Richmond, Veralyn Jones as the Duchess of York, Trisha Miller as Queen Margaret, Alex Neher as Rivers, Tony Pasqualini as Stanley, Erika Soto as Lady Anne, and Randolph Thompson as Clarence. The ensemble also includes Brendan Burgos, Vic Crusaos, Dominick Jaramillo, Micah Lanfer, and Sean Umeda.

Cienfuegos said the production aims to move quickly and feel contemporary, noting that the staging emphasizes momentum and clarity for modern audiences while focusing on Richard’s pursuit of power.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz

The Ensemble

The Ensemble

Ann Noble 

Ann Noble 

Ann Noble and Erika Soto 

Alex Neher, Randolph Thompson and Wesley Guimaraes 

Samuel Garnett, Ann Noble and Ensemble 

Dominick Jaramillo, Alex Neher, Sean Umeda, Lesley Fera, Vic Crusaos 

Ann Noble 

Ann Noble and Tony Pasqualini Photo by Craig Schwartz

Ann Noble and Neill Fleming 

Ann Noble 

The Ensemble 




