URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL Comes to Grossmont College Theatre Arts

The Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department will present Urinetown: The Musical, the Tony Award–winning satire with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann, book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, and a gleefully subversive take on power, profit, and social responsibility. Directed and choreographed by Katie Banville and Melissa Glasgow, with music direction by Michelle Grey.

“We're excited to bring this hilariously smart musical to the Stagehouse Theatre,” says co-director Melissa Glasgow. “Urinetown is a playful yet biting story that proves even the darkest topics can make a splash. You won't want to miss this bold, surprisingly heartfelt production.”

Set in a city not unlike our own, a devastating 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. Citizens must pay to use public amenities, all controlled by a single corrupt corporation that profits from humanity's most basic need. When a reluctant hero decides he's had enough, a revolution begins—challenging authority, exposing hypocrisy, and asking whether a happy ending is ever guaranteed.

Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is an irreverent, fast-paced musical that breaks the fourth wall while delivering incisive social commentary. No one is safe from scrutiny—and that's exactly the point.

The cast features:

Em Danque (Officer Lockstock)

Lizzie Cisernos (Penelope Pennywise)

Kaia Bugler (Bobby Strong)

Kassidy King (Hope Cladwell)

Cameron Avendano (Caldwell B. Cladwell)

Kaylee Kloberdanz (Little Sally)

Ezri Alvarez (Officer Barrel)

Sniff Davidson (Senator Fipp [u/s Officer Lockstock])

Shanell Cox (Mr. McQueen)

The ensemble includes:

Blake Brown (u/s Cladwell)

Carmen Garcia-Peña

Iker Leal (u/s Bobby; Dance Captain/AD)

Maxine Levesque

Kai Salud

Zen Schenkelberg (u/s Pennywise)

Starr Spencer

Cali Stainbrook (u/s Hope)

Soshie Wisner (u/s Fipp)

With offstage swings:

Bre Hauck (u/s Little Sally)

Jordy Jordison (u/s Barrel)

Zia Murphy

Prizzy Rogers (u/s McQueen)

Vanessa Zee

Bold, brash, and unexpectedly moving, Urinetown: The Musical reminds us that even in the bleakest circumstances, laughter—and resistance—can flow freely.

Performances will take place in the Stagehouse Theatre, March 19–28, 2026, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with matinee performances on Saturdays, at 2:00 PM.