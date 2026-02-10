Interview: Director Sabra Williams of RIGHTEOUS AMONG US world premiere

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Fish Theatre continues its commitment to bold, timely new work with the world premiere of Righteous Among Us, a new play by Amy Tofte, produced with the support of a grant from the Los Angeles New Play Project. Directed by Sabra Williams, the production runs February 6 through March 1, 2026, at Little Fish Theatre’s intimate Redondo Beach venue.

Righteous Among Us is a searing and deeply human exploration of moral courage, collective responsibility, and the cost of standing up for truth in moments of social and political upheaval. The play asks urgent questions about bystanders, legacy, and who controls the stories we pass down, asking questions that resonate powerfully in our current moment.

The story centers around Mila, an African-American researcher at a civil rights museum who spends her days collecting oral histories from the descendants of those who saved Jews - and those who were saved - during the Holocaust. But when she uncovers that one celebrated family’s heroic legacy is built on a lie, Mila must decide whether to protect a comforting myth or reveal a painful truth. As the discovery ripples outward, she is forced to confront not only the consequences of her choice, but her own need to believe in heroes among ordinary people.

I decided to speak with Director Sabra Williams (pictured) about diirecting the play, why it was selected to be presented at Little Fish, and how the intimate theater is a perfect setting for the play.

Thanks for speaking with me today. Have the two of you worked together before? If so, where and on what project?

No, but I’m so grateful we got to now!

How were you approached to direct the play?

Suzanne at Little Fish asked me a long time ago, and finally the dates aligned

The cast features Little Fish Theatre company members Dominique Fatu and Rachel Levy, and welcomes Austin Highsmith Garces in her Little Fish Theatre debut. How did you go about casting the play?

We had some self-tapes for the first round, and then we had a workshop using Anne Bogart & Tina Landau’s Viewpoints, an approach I love because it tells me so much about the actors and if they can create an ensemble quickly. Also, how much resistance they have. With a short rehearsal process, you gotta know how people will work together.

Which actor portrays Mila? And how did you decide to cast (her) in the role?

Dominique Fatu (pictured) plays Mila. She just had such an open, sincere playful spirit that I knew she would be perfect and fun to work with.

Who are the other two characters in the play? And how do they fit into Mila’s life?

Natalie is played by Austin Highsmith and Ruthie by Rachel Levy. Rachel & Dom are LFT company members and Austin is new to the company. They are both women that Mila is interviewing for the Holocaust exhibit she’s curating.

(L-R) Rachel Levy, Dominique Fatu, Austin Highsmith Garces, director Sabra Williams

Why do you think the intimate theater is a good fit for this play?

Intimacy gives the audience and the actors a chance to play together. Everything is seen and nothing can be hidden.

Dominique Fatu, Austin Highsmith Garces

Are you setting it in the round? If so, what challenges have you found the most difficult to overcome?

It’s a thrust stage. With such a small stage, the challenge is how to have the set tell the story and how to let the actors be physically free within the limitations of space. This one also has pillars that really restrict the view, so we’ve had to be creative!

Dominique Fatu, Rachel Levy

What do you hope audiences will be talking about after they see the play?

I hope they are talking about history and how they cannot be bystanders at this critical moment in history. How we can find the courage to stand up as allies to those most impacted. How we can put ourselves on the line to protect our neighbors.

Lastly, how does the play reflect what is going on in our society today?

Come see it. You’ll be rocked by how relevant it is.

Rachel Levy, Dominique Fatu, Austin Highsmith Garces

Anything else you would like to add about yourselves or the play?

Just that I hope this play and the theatre that is happening in these dark times can remind us of the crucial importance of being in community together and the power of the arts to transform. I hope it helps people understand why this is the moment to invest in the arts and artists, so that the medicine they bring can help heal what ails us.

Righteous Among Us runs February 6–March 1, 2026 at The Pond at Little Fish Theatre, 514 N. Prospect Ave, Ste. L1, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 with evening performances at 8:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and matinees at 2:30 PM on Sundays. A special post-show talkback with the artists will follow the 2:30 PM performance on Sunday, February 15. Tickets: $37 Regular | $35 Senior | $22 Student available by calling 310-512-6030; text 424-203-4707 or purchase online at www.littlefishtheatre.org

Photo credit: Alex Moy