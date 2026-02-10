Photos: Will Kelley Presents FOR THE RECORD For 54 Below Debut

Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond.
On February 5th, Will Kelley made his 54 Below debut with his show FOR THE RECORD. Advertising for his 54B bow described the programme as one that would tell the stories of his life, starting in small town Texas and ending up in New York City, promising the "truths he's only now ready to tell." For this autobiographical musical cabaret, Mr. Kelley worked with directors Faith Prince and Michael Kirk Lane on a set list that included the works of Jason Robert Brown, Cole Porter, Shaiman and Whitman, Cy Coleman, Peter Allen, Dorothy Fields, Carole Bayer Sager, Pete Townsend, Jerry Herman and many more. Some of the songs Kelley and musical director John Bronston prepared for the premiere were "Sweet Transvestite," "But Alive," "Bring on the Men," "Habits (Stay High)," "I LIke Me Better," and "Welcome To My Party." Backing Will Kelley on the stage were Drew Bastian on drums and guitar, Ian Jesse on bass and background vocals, Mr. Bronston on piano, and Mr. Kelley, himself, on ukulele. The below ground venue on 54th Street was filled with an entusiastically receptive audience, and the evening was carried by LIVE FROM 54 BELOW, the venue's livestream service. FOR THE RECORD will receive an encore performance on June 2nd, in the coveted 7 pm slot, kicking off the month of Pride, a month when the 54 Below calendar is rich with exciting and colorful entertainment.
BroadwayWorld Cabaret was at Will Kelley's premiere of FOR THE RECORD and would like to offer our readers an exclusive photo essay of the evening's festivities.
Tickets to the June 2nd, 7 pm performance can be accessed HERE.