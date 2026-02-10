Hayward Hawaiian Music Series to Feature MASTERS OF THE 'UKULELE This Month

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The successful Hayward Hawaiian Music Series will wind down with Masters of the 'Ukulele, hosted by award-winning musician Patrick Landeza. This special concert honors a rich Hayward legacy — since the first ukulele festival outside of Hawai‘i took place in Hayward, and now the tradition continues with another world-class celebration of Hawaiian music.

Join Landeza for an extraordinary evening featuring four of Hawai‘i's finest: Jon Yamasato, Bryan Tolentino, Herb Ohta Jr., and Kalei Gamiao. These masters bring their signature styles, heartfelt storytelling, and unmatched musicianship to the HUSD Performing Arts Center for an inspiring night rooted in culture and aloha on Saturday, February 21, 2026; 7:00 p.m. at the HUSD Performing Arts Center.

Jon Yamasato is a respected Hawaii musician known for his smooth vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar. He rose to prominence as the lead singer and guitarist of the acclaimed trio Pure Heart (alongside Jake Shimabukuro and Lopaka Colón Jr.), which burst onto the scene in the late 1990s and won 5 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards (Hawaii's Grammy equivalent), including honors for Most Promising Artist and Favorite Entertainer. After the group's run, Jon pursued a solo career, releasing albums like One and Best Of 1996-2006, featuring originals and heartfelt covers blending Hawaiian, contemporary, and island reggae vibes. He has collaborated and recorded with legends such as Kealiʻi Reichel, Dennis Kamakahi, Justin Young, and Herb Ohta Jr.

Bryan Tolentino is a highly respected, self-taught Hawaiian 'ukulele player from O'ahu, known for his distinctive "fairy dusting" accompaniment style and decades of performing/recording with top Hawaiian artists, plus solo/duet albums like Ka 'Ukulele Lele and Ukulele Friends (with Herb Ohta Jr.). He's an educator at Kamehameha Schools, teaches online lessons, and blends traditional Hawaiian music with contemporary sounds, earning Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and Grammy nominations for his work.

Herb Ohta Jr. is an International recording artist considered to be one of today's most prolific `ukulele masters. Influenced by Jazz, R&B, Latin and Brazilian music, he puts his stamp on Hawaiian music by pushing the limits of tone and technique on this beautiful instrument. The son of `ukulele legend "Ohta-san" he started playing at the age of three, and teaching at the age of nine. He now shares the music of Hawai‘i and the beauty of the ‘ukulele with people around the world, performing and conducting instructional workshops.

His recording debut was in 1990 on his father's recording. Since then, Herb has recorded on over 50 recordings with 16 Solo and 13 duet recordings to his credit. He has won seven Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and 16 nominations, as well as a four-time Hawai‘i Music Award Winner. Herb is in his 36th year in the music business and is well on his way to matching his father's legacy. He now shares the music of Hawai‘i and the beauty of the ‘ukulele with people around the world, performing and conducting instructional workshops.

Kalei Gamiao has been at the forefront of today's ukulele revolution since 2008 when his debut album, “Contemporary Ukulele,” kicked up the demand for performances in the U.S., Japan and Thailand, exposing Kalei to thousands of ukulele enthusiasts. Their hunger for his music inspired him to create www.uketheory.com where fans from around the world can learn many of his challenging techniques. Social media sites and the web provide instant access for his fans to stay connected to his music, performance calendar, and the explosive world-wide popularity of the ukulele. As a true ukulele virtuoso, he sums it up by saying...... “My ukulele expresses every word and emotion. I love to create and share my musical journeys for everyone to enjoy”.

The Hayward Hawaiian Music Series is hosted by award-winning musician Patrick Landeza, a Bay Area native and one of today's leading voices in Hawaiian slack key guitar. Patrick made history as the first mainland-born Hawaiian to win a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award, Hawai‘i's highest music honor. For more than twenty years, Landeza has been bringing Hawaiian music to stages across the country—producing concerts, teaching at music camps, and sharing slack key guitar with audiences everywhere. Known for his talent, hard work, and genuine aloha, Patrick has become a trusted name in Hawaiian music not just in California, but nationwide.