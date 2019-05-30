Photo Flash: Laguna Playhouse Presents HARVEY

Laguna Playhouse is delighted to present French Stewart and Vanessa Claire Stewart starring in the wonderfully comic HARVEY, written by Mary Chase and directed by Andrew Barnicle. Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "We could not think of a better play to end our 98th season with than HARVEY, starring French and Vanessa Claire Stewart under the inspired direction of Andrew Barnicle. French Stewart will be the perfect Elwood, a role he has always wanted to play! Our subscribers and audiences are going to go crazy with laughter and believe in very tall rabbits once more!"

HARVEY begins previews on Wednesday, May 26; will open on Sunday, June 2 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.



It is a spring afternoon at the Dowd family home when Elwood P. Dowd starts to introduce his imaginary friend Harvey, a six-and-a-half-foot tall rabbit, to guests at his sister Veta's society luncheon. Horrified that the embarrassing family secret is now exposed, Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium, but a mistake is made when Veta is committed rather than Elwood. French Stewart ("3rd Rock from the Sun," "Mom") and real-life wife Vanessa Claire Stewart (Laguna Playhouse's "Keely" in Louis and Keely: Live at the Sahara) star in Mary Chase's Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy that has everyone questioning what exactly is real, and who is really crazy?

Photo Credit: Ed Krieger





