Open Fist Theatre Company's BOTH: A HARD DAY’S SILENT NIGHT TO BENEFIT HEART OF LOS ANGELES

Open Fist Theatre Company is presenting BOTH: A Hard Day’s Silent Night, a holiday benefit concert supporting Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), at Atwater Village Theatre. Check out photos of the production.

The annual event reimagines the Christmas story entirely through Gospel-style arrangements of songs by The Beatles, performed by a live band and choir.

First staged in 2009, BOTH: A Hard Day’s Silent Night has become a recurring holiday fundraiser for HOLA, a nonprofit organization that provides academic, arts, athletics, and wellness programs to underserved youth across Los Angeles. Proceeds from the performances directly support the organization’s year-round programming.

The concert combines narrative storytelling with high-energy musical performance, offering a nontraditional holiday presentation that merges popular music with spiritual themes. Open Fist Theatre Company has continued the project annually as part of its commitment to community engagement and arts access.

Photo Credit: Open Fist Theatre Conpany



