Academy Museum To Host Gallery Spotlight: DANCING THROUGH CINEMA

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will present Gallery Spotlight: Dancing Through Cinema, a public conversation examining the relationship between dance, movement, and costume design on screen. The event will feature Academy Museum collections curator Laura Mart in discussion with choreographers Fatima Robinson and Christopher Scott and will be offered free with museum admission.

The program will focus on how choreography informs costume choices in film, particularly in the adaptation of stage musicals for the screen. The conversation will reference works including Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Dreamgirls, and Wicked, exploring how movement, fabric, and design work together to support storytelling and performance in cinema.

Christopher Scott, a three-time Emmy nominee, has built a career spanning film, television, and stage, with credits including In the Heights, Wicked, and Wicked: For Good. Fatima Robinson’s film work includes The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, Coming 2 America, and The Harder They Fall, alongside extensive choreography credits for major television broadcasts and live performances.

Moderator Laura Mart serves as the Academy Museum’s collections curator and is also the curator of Stories of Cinema: Identity. Her work draws on the museum’s collection of more than 9,000 film-related artifacts, including costumes, props, and design materials.

Gallery Spotlights is an ongoing Academy Museum program that invites artists, scholars, and creators to connect objects in the museum’s galleries to broader conversations about the art and history of filmmaking.

