Camerata Pacifica To Ring In The New Year With Viola And Piano Works By Beethoven, Schubert, And Schumann

Camerata Pacifica will usher in the new year with a chamber music program featuring works for viola and piano by Beethoven, Schubert, and Schumann. The concerts will take place January 11–16 across four Southern California venues, with violist Che-Yen Chen and pianist Gilles Vonsattel as featured artists.

The program continues Camerata Pacifica’s ongoing “Beethoven 32” project, a multi-year cycle presenting all 32 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas. As part of the series, Vonsattel will perform Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 27 in E Minor, Op. 90, and Piano Sonata No. 19 in G Minor, Op. 49, No. 1. The program also includes Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata in A Minor, D. 821, and Schumann’s Märchenbilder, Op. 113.

Chen and Vonsattel will be joined throughout the tour, bringing together solo piano repertoire and collaborative chamber works in a program that spans early Romantic and Classical-era music.

PROGRAM

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 in E Minor, Op. 90

Schubert: Arpeggione Sonata in A Minor, D. 821

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in G Minor, Op. 49, No. 1

Schumann: Märchenbilder, Op. 113

PERFORMERS

Che-Yen Chen, viola

Gilles Vonsattel, piano

PERFORMANCE DATES AND VENUES

Sunday, January 11, 2026, 3:00 p.m.

Janet and Ray Scherr Forum, Thousand Oaks

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, San Marino

Thursday, January 15, 2026, 8:00 p.m.

Zipper Hall at The Colburn School, Los Angeles

Friday, January 16, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara

Tickets range from $75 to $94.40, depending on venue, and are available through Camerata Pacifica.

