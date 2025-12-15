Photos: THE WONDERFUL WINTER OZ at the Scherr Forum Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

5-Star Theatricals, TOARTS & Lythgoe Family Productions have released first look images of the magical holiday production of Lythgoe Family Panto’s THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ.

The production opened on December 12, 2025 and will run until December 28, 2025 at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd). Tickets are available now!

The limited engagement stars Panto veteran John O’Hurley (NBC’s “Seinfeld,” Lythgoe Family Panto’s Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, Broadway’s Chicago) as The Wizard, Nicole Parker (Broadway’s Wicked, Pasadena Playhouse’s La Cage aux Folles, Off-Broadway’s Titanique) as the Wicked Witch of the West, Tamyra Gray (“American Idol,” Broadway’s Bombay Dreams and Once on This Island) as Glinda, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (ABC’s “Modern Family” – SAG Award) as Dorothy. THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ is directed by Becky Lythgoe (Lythgoe Family Panto’s Rapunzel and Her Holiday Wish).

The cast also includes Mark Gagliardi (Laguna Playhouse’s A Cinderella Christmas, Comedy Centra’s Drunk History) as Lion, Douglas Ladnier (Broadway’s Jekyll & Hyde, 5-Star Theatricals’ Rapunzel and Her Holiday Wish) as Tin Man, John Shartzer (National Tour of Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular, Saenger Theatre’s Clue) as Scarecrow, Kevin Ivins (Dace performances by Dwight Rhoden, Dana Wilson, and others) as Ensemble, Sydney Kinney (Peacock’s Based On A True Story, Netflix’s The Merry Gentlemen) as Ensemble, Jocelyn Mastro (67th Grammy Awards performance with The Weekend, Cirque du Soleil) as Ensemble, and Jules Mckelvey (Howard High – The Movie, The Disappointments) as Ensemble.

The Junior Ensemble includes Madison North (Yellow Team) and Caitlyn Renshaw (Emerald Team).

The dancers include Faith Graham (Emerald Team), Samira Bekoff (Yellow Team), Demile Victoria Bleau (Emerald Team), Colette Feldman (Emerald Team), Talia Grossman (Emerald Team), Malia Johnson (Yellow Team), Alice Killorian (Yellow Team), Poppi McDaniels (Emerald Team), Abigail Rutstein (Yellow Team), Harlow Shafer (Yellow Team), and Lachlan Toussaint (Yellow Team).

In addition to director Becky Lythgoe, the creative team features choreography by Becca Sweitzer, musical director Jesse Vargas, assistant choreographer Camal Pugh, media design by Aaron Rhyne, lighting design by Crystal Shomph, sound design by Ian Scot Williams, production and technical director E.K. Dagenfield, additional production designs and wardrobe supervisor Haven Hansen, and stage manager Sam Millette.

Los Angeles Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Hollywood Bowl) 9.3% of votes 2. ORIGINALS (The Gardenia Club) 9% of votes 3. HAIR (Conundrum Theatre) 4.5% of votes Vote Now!